DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving during Memorial Day weekend in Fremont County

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will patrol for impaired drivers from Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, in Fremont County.

"It's been a tragic start in Fremont County for impaired driving fatalities, and we've got to do better. Please don't drink and drive," said Cody Beers, senior public relations specialist with the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Riverton.

There have been five impaired driving fatalities in Fremont County in 2026.

The last task force operation in 2026 (1A-2A Regional Basketball) yielded 199 traffic stops and four arrests of impaired drivers in Fremont County.

Law enforcement officers reminds everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide operates on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

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For information about this news release, please contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.