Ennov Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Bregal Sagemount and Ardian Growth

Ennov Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Bregal Sagemount and Ardian Growth for its Next Phase of Global Growth

We were looking for partners who grasp the complexity of our customers’ environments & opportunity for integrated & AI-enabled software in life sciences. Sagemount & Ardian bring that perspective.” — Olivier Pâris, Founder and CEO of Ennov

PARIS & NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, FRANCE, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ennov (the “Company”), a global provider of end-to-end regulatory, quality, and clinical software solutions for life sciences and healthcare companies, today announced a strategic growth investment led by Bregal Sagemount (“Sagemount”), a leading growth-focused private equity firm, with participation from Ardian, a global private investment firm. The investment will support the Company’s continued expansion, with a focus on AI innovation, global go-to-market acceleration, and scaling its product offering.

Founded and headquartered in Paris, Ennov provides a unified compliance platform that serves as a centralized system of record for global life sciences organizations. The platform supports the management of content and data across key domains, including Regulatory, Quality, Commercial, Clinical, and Pharmacovigilance. Its integrated architecture and unified data model enables faster deployment, improved user adoption, consistent compliance, and AI-driven efficiency across global operations.

Developed over more than 25 years, Ennov’s software replaces fragmented point solutions and legacy infrastructure, enabling customers to manage complex regulatory requirements across global authorities such as the FDA and EMA within a single system. Today, the Company serves approximately 650 customers and over 500,000 users across 30 countries.

“We were looking for partners who understand the complexity of our customers’ environments and the opportunity ahead for integrated and AI-enabled software in life sciences,” said Olivier Pâris, Founder and CEO of Ennov. “Sagemount and Ardian bring that perspective, and we look forward to continuing to build innovative solutions that support our customers’ most critical processes.”

“Regulatory and quality workflows in life sciences are becoming increasingly complex, while the cost of managing them across disconnected systems continues to rise,” added Gene Yoon, Managing Partner at Sagemount. “Olivier and his team have spent more than two decades building a mission-critical solution that enables customers to not only manage but optimize their processes to achieve better business outcomes. We believe this opportunity is only accelerating with Ennov’s new AI products and we’re excited to support the Company in its next phase of growth.”

“Ennov represents exactly the kind of technology company we seek to support at Ardian Growth. We are excited to join forces with Bregal Sagemount, bringing together two leading US and European investment firms behind an exceptional management team.” added Alexis Saada, Head of Growth at Ardian. “With its strong international footprint and rapidly expanding AI capabilities, Ennov is uniquely positioned to shape the future of regulatory, quality, and clinical software in life sciences worldwide.”

With this growth investment, Gene Yoon, Curt Witte, and Harrison Brunelli from Sagemount and Alexis Saada from Ardian will be joining Ennov’s board of directors.

Ennov was advised by Veil Jourde. Sagemount was advised by Goodwin Procter LLP. Ardian was advised by Proskauer Rose LLP.

The transaction is expected to close in late Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Ennov:

Ennov provides a comprehensive software platform to manage the most demanding processes of life sciences organizations in a compliant and efficient way. With over 25 years of experience, Ennov’s cloud-based solutions cover Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, Clinical, and Commercial. Dedicated to innovation and excellence, Ennov’s solutions are used by more than 650 companies and 500,000 users worldwide, helping them to bring their products to market faster while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. For more information, visit en.ennov.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bregal Sagemount:

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with $11 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 90 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, data & information services, financial technology & services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York and Palo Alto. For more information, visit www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ardian:

In a world of constant evolution, Ardian stands out for its ability to anticipate, adapt, and turn challenges into opportunities. As a global, diversified private markets firm with 22 offices and more than 350 investment professionals worldwide, we provide investment and customized solutions that reflect new economic dynamics and help our clients remain resilient in a changing world. We deliver multi-local expertise and long-term performance for our investors and partners as well as shared value for the broader society. Since Ardian’s inception in 1996, our pioneering approach to diversification and our ability to offer tailor-made solutions at scale have remained the heart of our strategy.

Through commitment, knowledge and technology, we bring lasting value to our companies and contribute positively to the whole industry.

Ardian currently manages or advises $200bn for more than 1,920 clients worldwide across Private Equity, Real Assets, and Credit.

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