Pico Propane and Fuels Offers $10 Propane Refills in Mission and Weslaco Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Photo of technician filling a 20-pound propane cylinder

Promotion celebrates 10 years of serving the Rio Grande Valley

WESLACO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pico Propane and Fuels is helping Rio Grande Valley families prepare for Memorial Day cookouts, camping trips, RV travel, outdoor cooking, and backyard gatherings with $10.00 propane cylinder refills at its Mission and Weslaco locations.The limited-time promotion celebrates Pico’s 10 years of serving the Rio Grande Valley and runs from Wednesday, May 20, through Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day), ending at 12 p.m.Promotion Details:• $10.00 propane refills are available for customer-owned 20-pound cylinders only.• Customers must bring their own cylinder for refill.• Offer does not apply to tank exchanges, new cylinder purchases, or other cylinder sizes.• Offer valid while supplies last.Offer is valid only at the Mission and Weslaco locations during the following dates and hours:• Wednesday, 5/20/26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.• Thursday, 5/21/26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.• Friday, 5/22/26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.• Saturday, 5/23/26: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.• Monday, Memorial Day, 5/25/26: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.Pico Propane and Fuels - Mission: 401 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX 78572Pico Propane and Fuels - Weslaco: 809 S International Blvd, Weslaco, TX 7859620-pound propane cylinders are commonly used for barbecue grills, outdoor cooking, camping, RVs, small outdoor heaters, fire pits, and other holiday weekend activities.About Pico Propane and Fuels https://picopropane.com Pico Propane and Fuels provides mobile energy solutions for homes, businesses, farms, and communities, including propane, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, diesel, commercial fuels, oils, lubricants, and related products and services. Founded as Pico Petroleum in Uvalde, Texas in the late 1970s, Pico serves customers across Texas, New Mexico, Florida, and North Carolina, with national capabilities and a focus on service, safety, and local relationships.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.