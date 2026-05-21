Apex Water and Process Expands Data Center DTC Cooling Solutions as Dow Heat Transfer Fluids National Service Provider

New designation that expands Apex’s capabilities to support hyperscale data centers and enterprise AI infrastructure Direct-to-chip (DTC) cooling.

By combining Dow’s proven glycol Heat Transfer Fluids technology with Apex’s service and application expertise, we help hyperscale and data centers achieve reliable, high-performance cooling at scale.” — Andy Weas, President, Apex Water and Process

ST. MICHAEL, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Water and Process, a leading water treatment and process management company, today announced it has been officially designated by Dow as a national service provider for Dow’s DOWFROST™ HD and DOWFROST™ LC Heat Transfer Fluids, and the Only Preferred Service Provider in Arizona, as part of the Dow Coolant Care Network , strengthening its position as a strategic provider of advanced data center cooling solutions.This designation enables Apex Water and Process to deliver specialized services across the full lifecycle of liquid and direct-to-chip (DTC) cooling systems, helping data center operators maximize thermal performance, ensure operating reliability, and safeguard mission-critical operations.“Apex has been proven to be a trusted provider of Dow’s with a long track record of proven performance,” said Chuck Carn, Dow Data Center Growth Platform Director . “As part of the Dow Coolant Care Network, we have confidence that they can contribute to customers’ uptime and reliability expectations for liquid cooling using DOWFROST™ LC and HD Heat Transfer Fluids in direct-to-chip data center applications.”As demand for AI and high-density computing continues to accelerate, liquid cooling technologies are becoming essential to maintain system performance and operational stability. Through this collaboration, Apex combines its field expertise with Dow’s proven heat transfer fluid chemistry to deliver optimized cooling solutions at scale.“This milestone strengthens our ability to support the evolving needs of modern data centers,” said Andy Weas, President, Apex Water and Process. “By combining Dow’s proven glycol heat transfer fluid technology with Apex’s service and application expertise, we help customers achieve reliable, high-performance cooling at scale.”As an authorized service provider and distributor of DOWFROST™ Heat Transfer Fluids, Apex offers end-to-end support, including:• Installation & Design Support• Commissioning & Start-Up• Fluid Management & Maintenance• Performance Optimization• Reliability & Risk MitigationThese services are designed to ensure peak thermal efficiency, long-term system integrity, and reduced operational risk for both new construction and retrofit data center projects.“We’re actively working with data center operators, EPC firms, mechanical contractors, and OEMs who are scaling liquid cooling deployments right now,” said Brett Robison, Director, Corporate Accounts, Apex Water and Process. “With Apex delivering both DOWFROST™ HD and LC for primary and secondary loops, and the technical services behind them, we’re uniquely positioned to help customers move faster, reduce risk, and get these systems running at peak performance from day one.”Apex’s services are tailored to meet the needs of:• Hyperscale and enterprise data center operators• EPC firms and mechanical contractors• Cooling system and infrastructure OEMsDOWFROST™ Heat Transfer Fluids are engineered for thermal stability, corrosion protection, and long-term performance. Combined with Apex’s service capabilities, customers benefit from:• Enhanced cooling system efficiency• Improved uptime and reliability• Reduced maintenance and operational risk• Protection of high-value IT infrastructureBy working across this ecosystem, Apex Water and Process helps enable seamless deployment and operation of high-performance liquid cooling infrastructure. Beyond thermal management, Apex also provides comprehensive high purity and utility water management solutions, helping hyperscale and enterprise data centers optimize performance, extend asset life, reduce operational risk, and meet sustainability goals.DOWFROST™ is a Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”).About Apex Water and ProcessApex Water and Process is a trusted leader in water and process management, delivering integrated solutions of chemistry, equipment, automation, and services to help industries reduce costs, maximize efficiency, stay compliant, and optimize sustainability. We simplify water and process challenges with expert support, seamless solutions, and rapid problem-solving, so customers can focus on running safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.Reimagine Success. Together.

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