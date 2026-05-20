'Fix the Arrow': TORSH Announces SESEBA Launch to Tackle MLL Achievement Crisis

The new SESEBA powered by TORSH platform helps educators close the early childhood equity gap by targeting critical teacher-child interactions.

TORSH introduces an evidence-based Pre-K - 3rd framework designed to empower educators and improve outcomes for young multilingual learners.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As school districts enter the second quarter of 2026, national data confirms a profound demographic shift: 32% of all American children under the age of 9 now speak a home language other than English. In response to this tipping point, TORSH today announced the upcoming launch of the SESEBA (Self-Evaluation of Supports for Emergent Bilingual Acquisition) framework at ISTELive 26. To provide immediate assistance to school systems grappling with a severe shortage of bilingual staff, TORSH has made its foundational Pre-K platform available entirely for free to all early childhood educators starting today.The announcement coincides with the release of the 2026 Special Report: The MLL Achievement Crisis . The report highlights a critical "Interaction Deficit," revealing that Multilingual Learners (MLLs) engage in 60% fewer back-and-forth conversational exchanges with teachers than their native-speaking peers. While traditional interventions focus heavily on passive, screen-based student curricula, research from ongoing cohort observational studies conducted by Rutgers University and the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) proves that focusing on high-quality, real-time teacher-child interaction improves student achievement gains by an average of 20% within a single academic year."Traditional curriculum fixes the book, but SESEBA fixes the arrow," said Courtney Williams, CEO of TORSH. "With the growth of the MLL student population outpacing the recruitment of ESL-certified teachers by a staggering 5 to 1 ratio nationwide, districts can no longer afford to treat language acquisition as a niche issue or wait for certification pipelines to catch up. By opening up SESEBA Foundations for free to all Pre-K teachers, we are delivering an evidence-based force multiplier directly into the classroom. It gives general education teachers the data-driven infrastructure they need to provide elite linguistic support, shifting the focus from static resources to active, human interaction."The rollout at ISTELive 26 introduces a phased, tiered infrastructure designed to help district administrators scale their language support systems proactively. While SESEBA Foundations is available now to establish baseline interaction data and support Title III compliance , TORSH will expand the ecosystem with predictive analytics in SESEBA Plus during Summer 2026, followed by real-time AI-assisted coaching features via SESEBA Pro. This progression allows school leadership to map their professional development spending directly to the strict evidence-based tracking and reporting standards mandated by federal Title III and the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).By hosting the SESEBA framework on the TORSH platform, school systems can turn daily classroom video and reflection loops into actionable, longitudinal portfolios of educator growth. This approach effectively solves the pervasive "Time Poverty" and professional isolation that drives a 28% higher teacher turnover rate in high-density MLL districts compared to the national average. As school boards finalize their budgets for the upcoming academic year, the SESEBA framework provides a practical, budget-neutral pathway to close the literacy gap, safeguard billions in projected long-term student lifetime earnings, and prioritize the foundational connection between the teacher and the child.For more information on the full report and to access the free SESEBA Foundations toolkit for Pre-K classrooms, visit www.torsh.co/resources/seseba-mll-impact-report-2026/ ABOUT TORSH:TORSH is a leading educational technology provider dedicated to improving instructional quality and student outcomes through data-driven professional development and classroom observation. The company’s flagship platform enables school systems to turn daily classroom video and reflection loops into actionable portfolios of educator growth, solving pervasive challenges like teacher burnout and professional isolation. With the launch of the SESEBA (Self-Evaluation of Supports for Emergent Bilingual Acquisition) framework, TORSH is pioneering evidence-based infrastructure that empowers general education teachers to deliver elite linguistic support and bridge the equity gap for young multilingual learners nationwide.

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