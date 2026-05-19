Re-Teck Singapore Establishes Brand Presence, Regional Capabilities

Global ITAD operator forms a Joint Venture with Sustainable Asset Management Solutions to Expand Secure ITAD Services.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Further strengthening its brand reach and establishing a regional center of excellence in IT asset disposition (ITAD) processing, Re-Teck today announced a joint venture with Sustainable Asset Management Solutions Pte. Ltd. (SAMS) to operate a state-of-the-art ITAD processing and recycling facility, Re-Teck Singapore, in Singapore. Re-Teck is a global provider of secure ITAD, electronics recycling, and technology lifecycle services, and SAMS is a regional leader in this field, backed by senior technicians, state-of-the-art equipment, and advanced automation capabilities.Built on a “think globally, act locally” strategy, Re-Teck Singapore brings together Re-Teck's global reach and SAMS' deep roots in Singapore, combining international standards with on-the-ground expertise to serve multinational enterprises, hyperscale data centers, and technology manufacturers across the Asia-Pacific region. Now, with Re-Teck Singapore, in which Re-Teck is the majority partner, clients no longer need to manage compliance issues for cross-border shipments to secure the best prices for recovery value in Asia-Pacific. Re-Teck Singapore will offer a full-service operation covering secure data destruction, IT asset disposition, electronics recycling, refurbishment, remarketing, and reverse logistics.As demand for secure, compliant, and sustainable IT asset management in the region grows, the two companies are positioning themselves to meet it head-on. Singapore has emerged as the largest hub for hyperscale data centers and enterprise IT infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region outside of Japan, creating increasing demand for globally standardized ITAD and electronics recycling services."What's missing from the current Singapore-based ITAD landscape is experience in servicing hyperscale data centers," said Linda Li, Chief Strategy Officer at Re-Teck. "Re-Teck Singapore brings deep expertise and hands-on experience in delivering one-stop ITAD solutions with white-glove service for hyperscale and AI data centers. Through Re-Teck USA, we are already the trusted partner to some of the world’s largest technology companies. Clients operating in Singapore will benefit from the same certifications, SOPs, security protocols, and operational consistency that define Re-Teck facilities worldwide."Re-Teck Singapore will operate out of a certified and compliant 42,500-square-foot facility in Singapore's Penjuru industrial district, which is an R2v3 certified hub equipped for secure data sanitization, on-site and off-site shredding, decommissioning, repair and refurbishment, parts harvesting, and certified recycling. The facility is also certified across multiple ISO standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 45001, and holds a TAPA FSR Level A security certification.SAMS was founded in 2017 and has built its reputation on rigorous chain-of-custody procedures, downstream transparency, and recovery-focused recycling practices. That track record, combined with Re-Teck's global infrastructure, gives enterprise and data center customers a partner that can manage IT asset disposition at scale while maintaining strict data security and meeting stringent ESG and compliance requirements.Li added, “Organizations want partners that can execute globally while being locally accessible. That's exactly why we created this joint venture. Together, we have a secure, audit-ready ITAD platform designed to meet the needs of enterprise and data center customers across the Asia-Pacific region.”For more information about Re-Teck, visit https://re-teck.com/ ###About Re-TeckRe-Teck is a strategic division of Li Tong Group (LTG), a global leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management (RSCM), asset recovery, and enterprise IT asset disposition (ITAD). Re-Teck operates as a strategic partner for IT clients across the Technology, Electronics, and Telecom (TET) sectors. With a global network and local operational expertise, Re-Teck provides compliant, end-to-end solutions that meet regional regulations and support global supply chain expansion. As AI infrastructure and GPU-dense data centers accelerate hardware refresh cycles, Re-Teck enables secure decommissioning, asset recovery, remarketing, and sustainable recycling to help clients optimize value across the full technology lifecycle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.