America’s Favorite Wedding Cake Flavors Revealed in New 2026 Study

Wedding cake trends in 2026 show a balance between tradition and evolving tastes. While some flavors remain timeless, others are quickly falling out of favor. Wedding cake preferences aren’t one-size-fits-all, they vary significantly depending on where couples live. Search trends show a growing interest in non-cake desserts, with several standout favorites emerging across the country.

Modern Gents analysis uncovers the top wedding cake flavors in America, fastest-rising dessert trends, and the states embracing non-traditional wedding sweets

CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide study from Modern Gents reveals the most popular wedding cake flavors in America, the fastest-growing dessert trends, and how couples are rethinking wedding desserts in 2026.Using Google search trend data from all 50 states, Modern Gents analyzed interest in popular wedding cake flavors and alternative wedding desserts to identify the top wedding dessert trends shaping modern weddings.Key Highlights:- Classic wedding cake flavors still dominate, with white, chocolate, coffee, almond, and strawberry ranking among the most popular nationwide.- Coffee-flavored wedding cakes saw a 239% increase in search interest over the past five years, making it one of the fastest-growing cake trends.- Interest in trendy flavors like lavender, pistachio, and Biscoff is beginning to decline.- More couples are searching for alternative wedding desserts, including pies, cookies, and cupcakes.Top Wedding Cake Trends in 2026Traditional flavors remain the safest and most searched options for weddings, especially white and chocolate-based cakes that appeal to a broad range of guests. At the same time, coffee-flavored cake and yellow cake have both seen a significant increase in search interest over the past 12 months.The report also found rising demand for dessert tables and non-traditional wedding cakes, reflecting broader wedding trends centered on customization, guest experience, and social-media-friendly presentation. The most popular wedding cake alternative desserts were pies, cookies, cupcakes, tiramisu, and donuts.MethodologyModern Gents analyzed Google search trends over the past 12 months across all 50 states for popular wedding cake flavors and alternative wedding desserts. Researchers also reviewed five-year search growth trends to identify rising and declining flavor preferences.About Modern GentsModern Gents offers affordable engagement and wedding rings using high-quality diamond alternatives. Founded on the belief that love shouldn't come with financial compromise, the brand is committed to making beautiful rings accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit modgents.com.Read the full report: https://modgents.com/blogs/ringsandthings/the-sweetest-i-do-americas-favorite-wedding-cake-flavors-desserts

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