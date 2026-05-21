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Orlando Physicians Invited to Clinical Webinar on Mold, Water Quality, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

MDLifespan, a physician-led company specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is hosting a physician-focused virtual educational event for the Orlando medical community

MDLifespan hosts physician-focused webinar exploring mold exposure, toxins, inflammatory burden, and Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange for Florida patients.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across Central Florida, growing attention is being placed on how environmental exposures—including mold, poor indoor air quality, water contaminants, and airborne pollutants—may contribute to chronic inflammation, multi-system symptoms, and complex patient presentations.

In recent years, Florida communities have faced increasing concerns surrounding storm-related mold exposure, water quality issues, harmful algal blooms, and persistent humidity-driven indoor environmental contamination. At the same time, many physicians are seeing more patients presenting with chronic fatigue, respiratory complaints, brain fog, inflammatory symptoms, and environmentally linked illness patterns.

To explore the clinical implications of environmental toxin burden and inflammation, MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com/orlando), a physician-led company specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is hosting a physician-focused virtual educational event for the Orlando medical community:

Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: The Science, the Evidence, and the Opportunity for Your Patients

📅 Friday, June 12, 2026
🕒 12:00 PM EST
💻 Virtual Clinical Webinar

Registration:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8517785438054/WN_p_ojRT7BTzCFuuWTEX0Z7Q

Why This Matters in Florida

Florida’s climate and environmental conditions create unique exposure concerns for both patients and healthcare providers.

Physicians across the region are increasingly managing patients with:

Chronic inflammatory burden

Mold and mycotoxin exposure concerns

Respiratory and sinus-related symptoms

Brain fog, fatigue, and cognitive complaints

Multi-system conditions with unclear drivers

Water and air quality exposure concerns

Following major storms, flooding events, and prolonged humidity exposure, indoor mold contamination has become a growing concern throughout Florida homes, schools, and workplaces.

At the same time, broader discussions around environmental health are expanding to include airborne pollutants, water contaminants, PFAS exposure, and cumulative toxin burden.

While many clinical approaches focus primarily on downstream symptoms, there is growing physician interest in evaluating substances actively circulating within the bloodstream that may contribute to ongoing inflammatory stress.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange offers a mechanism-based intervention designed to remove circulating inflammatory proteins, immune complexes, and toxins directly from plasma.

What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?

Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a physician-guided procedure in which plasma containing circulating toxins and inflammatory mediators is removed and replaced with clean fluid.

While traditional TPE has long been utilized in acute and autoimmune conditions, Advanced Serial TPE applies a structured, protocol-driven approach that may include:

Serial protocol strategies

Biomarker tracking and longitudinal evaluation

Nutritional and lifestyle integration

Physician-guided protocols focused on toxin reduction and inflammation

This reflects a broader shift toward personalized, data-driven approaches to chronic inflammatory care.

What Physicians Will Learn

This educational webinar is designed to provide physicians with a clinically relevant overview of Advanced Serial TPE, including:

Mechanism of action and rationale for serial protocols

Differences between traditional TPE and Advanced Serial approaches

Observational biomarker trends and clinical frameworks

Patient selection considerations and safety parameters

Referral pathways and collaborative physician communication

Integration into existing care models

The webinar will also include live Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Paul Savage.

A Collaborative Referral Model

MDLifespan operates within a collaborative referral-based model designed to support—not replace—the referring physician’s role in long-term patient management.

Referring providers receive:

Ongoing physician communication

Biomarker insights and clinical observations

Structured patient follow-up

Patients returned to their primary care pathway following participation in the program

About the Presenter

Dr. Paul Savage is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan and a national lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. His work focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and advancing physician-guided plasma exchange protocols within modern medicine.

Who Should Attend

This webinar is designed for:

Functional and integrative medicine physicians

Longevity and performance clinicians

Internal medicine and family medicine physicians

Pulmonologists, allergists, and environmental medicine practitioners

Providers managing chronic inflammatory or environmentally linked conditions

Event Details

Event: Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
Format: Virtual Clinical Webinar
Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM EST

Registration:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8517785438054/WN_p_ojRT7BTzCFuuWTEX0Z7Q



ABOUT MDLIFESPAN

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

Jessica Rafaeil
MDLifespan
media@mdlifespan.com
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Orlando Physicians Invited to Clinical Webinar on Mold, Water Quality, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

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