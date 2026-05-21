Orlando Physicians Invited to Clinical Webinar on Mold, Water Quality, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

MDLifespan, a physician-led company specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is hosting a physician-focused virtual educational event for the Orlando medical community

MDLifespan hosts physician-focused webinar exploring mold exposure, toxins, inflammatory burden, and Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange for Florida patients.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across Central Florida, growing attention is being placed on how environmental exposures—including mold, poor indoor air quality, water contaminants, and airborne pollutants—may contribute to chronic inflammation, multi-system symptoms, and complex patient presentations.In recent years, Florida communities have faced increasing concerns surrounding storm-related mold exposure, water quality issues, harmful algal blooms, and persistent humidity-driven indoor environmental contamination. At the same time, many physicians are seeing more patients presenting with chronic fatigue, respiratory complaints, brain fog, inflammatory symptoms, and environmentally linked illness patterns.To explore the clinical implications of environmental toxin burden and inflammation, MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com/orlando) , a physician-led company specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is hosting a physician-focused virtual educational event for the Orlando medical community:Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: The Science, the Evidence, and the Opportunity for Your Patients📅 Friday, June 12, 2026🕒 12:00 PM EST💻 Virtual Clinical WebinarRegistration:Why This Matters in FloridaFlorida’s climate and environmental conditions create unique exposure concerns for both patients and healthcare providers.Physicians across the region are increasingly managing patients with:Chronic inflammatory burdenMold and mycotoxin exposure concernsRespiratory and sinus-related symptomsBrain fog, fatigue, and cognitive complaintsMulti-system conditions with unclear driversWater and air quality exposure concernsFollowing major storms, flooding events, and prolonged humidity exposure, indoor mold contamination has become a growing concern throughout Florida homes, schools, and workplaces.At the same time, broader discussions around environmental health are expanding to include airborne pollutants, water contaminants, PFAS exposure, and cumulative toxin burden.While many clinical approaches focus primarily on downstream symptoms, there is growing physician interest in evaluating substances actively circulating within the bloodstream that may contribute to ongoing inflammatory stress.Therapeutic Plasma Exchange offers a mechanism-based intervention designed to remove circulating inflammatory proteins, immune complexes, and toxins directly from plasma.What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a physician-guided procedure in which plasma containing circulating toxins and inflammatory mediators is removed and replaced with clean fluid.While traditional TPE has long been utilized in acute and autoimmune conditions, Advanced Serial TPE applies a structured, protocol-driven approach that may include:Serial protocol strategiesBiomarker tracking and longitudinal evaluationNutritional and lifestyle integrationPhysician-guided protocols focused on toxin reduction and inflammationThis reflects a broader shift toward personalized, data-driven approaches to chronic inflammatory care.What Physicians Will LearnThis educational webinar is designed to provide physicians with a clinically relevant overview of Advanced Serial TPE, including:Mechanism of action and rationale for serial protocolsDifferences between traditional TPE and Advanced Serial approachesObservational biomarker trends and clinical frameworksPatient selection considerations and safety parametersReferral pathways and collaborative physician communicationIntegration into existing care modelsThe webinar will also include live Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Paul Savage.A Collaborative Referral ModelMDLifespan operates within a collaborative referral-based model designed to support—not replace—the referring physician’s role in long-term patient management.Referring providers receive:Ongoing physician communicationBiomarker insights and clinical observationsStructured patient follow-upPatients returned to their primary care pathway following participation in the programAbout the PresenterDr. Paul Savage is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan and a national lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. His work focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and advancing physician-guided plasma exchange protocols within modern medicine.Who Should AttendThis webinar is designed for:Functional and integrative medicine physiciansLongevity and performance cliniciansInternal medicine and family medicine physiciansPulmonologists, allergists, and environmental medicine practitionersProviders managing chronic inflammatory or environmentally linked conditionsEvent DetailsEvent: Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeFormat: Virtual Clinical WebinarDate: Friday, June 12, 2026Time: 12:00 PM ESTRegistration:ABOUT MDLIFESPANMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

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