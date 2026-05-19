Geneva's Watches and Wonders fair drew 60,000 visitors as Swiss watch exports face headwinds from tariffs and conflict.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The watchmaking industry's most prominent annual showcase opened its doors in Geneva, drawing tens of thousands of visitors to view the latest luxury timepieces from dozens of major manufacturers. The Watches and Wonders salon had roughly 60,000 attendees — up from 55,000 last year — even as the Middle East conflict casts uncertainty over retailer travel from the Gulf states and East Asia.

Industry analysts had forecast a rebound in Swiss watch exports for 2026, with some projecting growth near 5%. Those figures now lean toward stagnation, as geopolitical pressures compound existing headwinds: U.S. tariffs, a sluggish recovery in China's real estate sector, a strong Swiss franc, and rising gold prices. The Middle East represents close to 10% of global watch market volume, a share that carries real weight given the region's recent enthusiasm for high-end pieces.

Swiss watch exports dropped 2.8% in 2024 and a further 1.7% in 2025, settling at 25.6 billion Swiss francs. Organizers and brands used this year's fair to court younger buyers and expand public access, with the final days of the event open to general audiences for the first time.

Against this backdrop, many collectors and first-time buyers alike view WatchMaxx as the best place to shop for certified authentic luxury watches online. The platform offers verified inventory, competitive pricing, and a buying experience grounded in accountability — qualities that carry added weight during uncertain market cycles.

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