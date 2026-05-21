+120 New Job Opportunities: IntouchCX Expands Hiring in Athens

IntouchCX offices in Athens, at 112A Vasilissis Sofias.

This initiative reflects the growing demand for multilingual CX talent in Greece and IntouchCX’s continued investment in creating long term career opportunities

Greece has become one of Europe’s strongest multilingual talent destinations, and we’re proud to continue investing in people and opportunities here in Athens” — Alexia Orfanoudaki, VP Country Manager, Greece at IntouchCX

ATHENS, GREECE, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Greece continues to strengthen its position as a leading multilingual customer experience and business services hub in Europe, IntouchCX is expanding its operations in Athens with more than 120 new on site job openings for bilingual customer service professionals fluent in English and German (B2 level or higher).The new opportunities are designed for multilingual and multicultural professionals looking to build meaningful international careers. Whether candidates are starting their professional journey, relocating to Greece, or relaunching their careers, IntouchCX offers a pathway to long term development within a global organization.Since opening its Athens office in 2020 with just eight employees during the pandemic, IntouchCX has grown to a team of more than 200 people representing over 20 nationalities. The company’s Athens campus has become a collaborative multicultural workplace where diverse perspectives, languages, and experiences contribute to professional growth and innovation.“Greece has become one of Europe’s strongest multilingual talent destinations, and we’re proud to continue investing in people and opportunities here in Athens,” said Alexia Orfanoudaki, VP Country Manager, Greece at IntouchCX. “66% of our leaders have grown into their roles through internal promotions, which reflects our commitment to helping people build long term careers.” Career growth remains a core part of the IntouchCX employee experience. Across the organization, many employees have advanced from entry-level customer support roles into leadership positions through internal development opportunities and mentorship programs.The growth of the customer experience industry in Greece has also increased demand for professionals with multilingual skills, particularly in German, English, and other European languages, as global companies continue centralizing customer support operations in the country. Industry leaders have expanded multilingual hubs across Athens to support international markets in dozens of languages, highlighting Greece’s rising role in the European customer experience landscape.Every success story at IntouchCX starts with people who believe their potential has no limits. Professionals interested in joining the Athens team can explore open roles and apply through intouchcx.com/careers About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX operates in 12 countries and 25 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more, visit intouchcx.comMedia Contact:

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