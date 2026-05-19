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APEX Financial Partners Corp. Expands Investor Participation Initiative

Apex Financial Partners Corp is a holding company focused on identifying, supporting, and owning early-stage and growth-oriented businesses.

Apex Financial Partners Corp is a holding company focused on identifying, supporting, and owning early-stage and growth-oriented businesses.

Richard O'Connor, CEO/Founder Apex Financial Partners Corp.

Richard O'Connor, CEO/Founder Apex Financial Partners Corp.

Privately held Newport Beach holding company introduces new structure designed to reward early investor confidence.

When people believe in us early, we want them to feel like they are part of the journey and have a real opportunity to participate as the company grows.”
— Richard O’Connor
NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Financial Partners Corp., a privately held holding company focused on long-term value creation, today announced an expanded investor participation program designed to provide qualified investors with additional long-term participation opportunities as the company continues to build its platform.

The program adds a warrant structure to Apex’s preferred stock offering, giving eligible investors the opportunity to purchase additional shares at a preferred price under the terms of the offering.

The announcement follows Apex’s launch earlier this year as a holding company built to support early-stage and growth-oriented businesses across emerging industries. The company’s initial release highlighted its focus on disciplined evaluation, strategic funding and hands-on business support.

Since launch, Apex has received interest from more than 5,000 prospective investors. The warrant structure will be available to the first 100 qualifying investors.

“Building Apex is about alignment,” said Richard O’Connor, founder, chairman and CEO of Apex Financial Partners. “We’re not trying to build something flashy. We’re trying to build something solid. When people believe in us early, we want them to feel like they are part of the journey and have a real opportunity to participate as the company grows.”

The program reflects its continued focus on private-company growth, shareholder alignment and disciplined capital formation. The initiative reflects the company’s continued focus on disciplined growth, shareholder alignment and long-term business expansion during a period of rapid technological and market evolution.

Apex Financial Partners is currently conducting a Regulation D Rule 506(c) preferred stock offering available to accredited investors. Offering details are available through the company’s official investor materials.

About
Apex Financial Partners is a holding company focused on identifying, supporting, and owning early-stage and growth-oriented businesses across financial technology, quantitative trading, artificial intelligence, emerging industries, and a broad range of alternative market opportunities. The company takes a disciplined, research-driven approach to evaluating opportunities, capital allocation, and long-term value creation. For more information: www.apexfinancialpartners.net

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APEX Financial Partners Corp. Expands Investor Participation Initiative

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