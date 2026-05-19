Canada FinTech Symposium 2026 Convenes in Toronto to Drive Payments, AI & Open Banking

Canada FinTech Symposium 2026 brings banking, payments, AI, digital assets, and fintech leaders together in Toronto on May 20–21.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolink Events Ltd. proudly announces the 3rd annual Canada FinTech Symposium (CFTS 2026), taking place May 20–21, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto. Co-located with SBC Summit Canada, the premier two-day conference and exhibition will bring together banking executives, fintech founders, regulators, infrastructure providers, investors, and technology leaders under the theme: “FinTech Forward: Building a Resilient, Inclusive & Intelligent Financial Future.”As Canada approaches major milestones in Real-Time Rail (RTR) deployment and consumer-driven open banking, CFTS 2026 is designed to move the industry conversation beyond policy frameworks into commercialization, infrastructure modernization, operational deployment, and scalable growth.“At Prolink Events Ltd., our commitment to innovation and industry collaboration drives our mission to create meaningful platforms for the fintech ecosystem,” said Rahul Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Prolink Events Ltd. “Canada FinTech Symposium 2026 arrives at a defining moment for the industry as financial institutions move beyond compliance discussions into real execution, commercialization, and AI-led transformation. This symposium is designed to foster partnerships, accelerate innovation, and unlock growth opportunities across payments, digital trust, enterprise risk, and artificial intelligence.”High-Impact Agenda & Executive Focus AreasThe symposium features a curated executive-level agenda focused on the future of financial infrastructure, digital transformation, AI adoption, and revenue generation.• Day 1: Payments Infrastructure, Platform Strategy & Digital Asset Acceleration Day 1 focuses on the evolution of Canada’s payments ecosystem, including Real-Time Rail readiness, open banking execution, stablecoin regulation, cross-border payments, embedded finance, and the growing role of AI inside financial services workflows.• Day 2: Revenue Models, Lending Innovation & Institutional Scaling Day 2 is designed for revenue leaders, fintech operators, investors, and banking executives, covering embedded finance monetization, lending modernization, AI-powered underwriting, credit union innovation, enterprise risk management, and institutional growth strategies.High-Profile Keynote Presentations Frame the Industry's EvolutionThe symposium features pivotal framing sessions from leading legal and commercial minds mapping out the boundaries of the digital ecosystem:• Opening Keynote: Setting the Legal and Regulatory Guardrails The symposium opens with Jacqueline D. Shinfield, Partner at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, presenting: “The New Regulatory Reality: Payments & Digital Assets in Canada’s FinTech Future.”• Closing Keynote: Navigating the Macro Funding Landscape The conference concludes with Asya Bradley, Startup & Venture Capital Lead at Stripe, presenting a heavy-hitting session titled: “From Hype to Discipline: FinTech’s Funding Reckoning.”Strategic Industry Perspectives“Paysend is proud to participate in the Canada FinTech Symposium alongside Visa Direct as we continue driving innovation in cross-border payments and embedded financial services,” said Jairo Riveros, President of the Americas and Head of Strategy at Paysend. “Collaboration between fintechs, financial institutions, and payment networks is essential to building faster and more seamless global money movement experiences.”“Digital identity and fraud prevention are becoming foundational to modern financial ecosystems,” said José Israel Castro, Regional Manager NORAM at Facephi. “At Facephi, we focus on combining AI-driven identity verification, behavioral intelligence, and continuous risk monitoring to help organizations move beyond traditional KYC frameworks.”Elite Speaker Lineup & Corporate SupportCFTS 2026 features a world-class roster of over 50 visionary speakers and moderators representing major financial organizations, technology conglomerates, legal authorities, and infrastructure pioneers:• Financial Institutions & Networks: Scotiabank, RBCx, Central 1, SBI Canada Bank, Beem Credit Union, Interac Corp., Payments Canada, Visa Direct (Visa), and Stripe.• Legal & Compliance Authorities: Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, and Outlier Compliance Group.• Technology & Infrastructure Pioneers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Symcor, FutureVault, mobileLIVE, Financial Data Exchange (FDX), Walnut Insurance, and Insurtech Canada.The scale of this year's symposium is supported by a growing ecosystem of committed corporate partners helping shape Canada’s fintech future:• Paybilt joins the onsite experience as the official Lanyard Partner.• Strategic exhibition and ecosystem support comes from organizations including Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, TELUS Business, Virtusa, Propel Holdings, Pulsion, OVL Booth, Spendthebits, SoftandPix, Paysend, Visa Direct, Facephi, Buckzy Payments, C&G Professional Services Inc, and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.Industry Momentum & Ecosystem GrowthThe Canada FinTech Symposium continues to grow as a leading fintech gathering, bringing together banks, fintechs, investors, payment providers, AI innovators, and infrastructure leaders. With strong focus on open banking, embedded finance, stablecoins, and AI transformation, the event positions Toronto as a major hub for fintech innovation and collaboration.Networking & Featured PresentationsDelegates will have access to executive networking opportunities throughout the two-day event, including curated networking breakfasts, lunches, exhibition interactions, and a Day 1 Cocktail Reception.A special featured presentation will also be delivered by G. Scott Paterson, Executive Chairman of FutureVault Inc., exploring the future of AI-powered digital vaults, intelligent document infrastructure, and personal information monetization.On May 20 at 5:00 PM, programming transitions into the official FinTech Meetup & Cocktail Reception, hosted jointly by SBC Summit Canada and Canada FinTech Symposium. The networking reception will take place inside MTCC Hall A at the SBC Official Bar & Lounge (Booth #414), offering an elite environment to solidify ecosystem relationships and cross-border commercial opportunities.Delegate Registration & Media AccessDelegate tickets and the full agenda are available through the official portal at www.canadafintechsymposium.com For media interviews, partnership inquiries, or keynote interview requests, please contact the communications desk at partnerships@canadafintechsymposium.com.________________________________________About Prolink Events Ltd. Prolink Events Ltd. is a professional exhibition and conference organizer focused on technology, financial services, healthcare, energy, and innovation ecosystems. Through high-impact conferences and strategic industry platforms, Prolink connects enterprise leaders, founders, investors, and innovators to accelerate collaboration and industry growth.Media Contact: Media & Partnershipspartnerships@canadafintechsymposium.com+1 403 397 5130Official Website: www.canadafintechsymposium.com

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