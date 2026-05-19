Grocapitus Plans Second Phase of Idaho Falls Townhome Community as Demand for Attainable Housing Continues to Rise

Equinox on Lincoln Townhomes Exterior - Idaho Falls, ID

Equinox on Lincoln Phase 2 builds on a completed townhome community and reflects a developer trend: using real tenant data to shape the next wave of housing.

When the same team builds a similar product in the same market, there is less friction. Everyone understands the site, the buildings, the city requirements, and the resident profile.” — Neal Bawa

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cities across the Mountain West continue to face pressure from population growth, rising housing costs, and limited new supply, Grocapitus is moving forward with plans at Equinox on Lincoln Phase 2, a new expansion of its townhome community in Idaho Falls, Idaho.The project follows the completion of Equinox on Lincoln Phase 1, where Grocapitus tested multiple townhome layouts and utilized tenant feedback, leasing velocity, and demand patterns to determine which designs should carry forward into the next phase. As a result, Phase 2 is uniquely supported by real-world performance data rather than pre-construction assumptions.The approach reflects a broader shift in housing development: as construction costs, interest rates, and affordability constraints make new housing more difficult to deliver, developers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce risk, repeat proven designs, and reduce the path from planning to occupancy.“Most housing projects begin with projections,” said Neal Bawa, CEO and Founder of Grocapitus. “This one begins with actual tenant behavior. We built the first phase, watched what leased fastest, listened to what residents wanted, and are leveraging that data to guide Phase 2.”According to internal planning, Phase 2 emphasizes the community’s strongest-performing townhome product, the Fiona design.The company’s decision to expand in Idaho Falls comes as the city continues to draw attention for its population growth, economic momentum, and strategic role in the region. Grocapitus has identified Idaho Falls as one of the few U.S. markets where new townhome construction remains financially viable, citing comparatively low property taxes, lower insurance costs, and competitive construction pricing among local builders.Idaho Falls also occupies a unique position in the national energy conversation. The city’s proximity to Idaho National Laboratory places it near one of the country’s major centers for nuclear research and advanced energy development. As interest grows in next-generation nuclear technology and small modular reactors, Grocapitus anticipates long-term housing demand in the area tied not only to population growth, but also to durable, high-skilled employment.For Grocapitus, Phase 2 also represents a test of its repeatable development model. Phase 1 moved from investor capital raise to tenant occupancy in approximately 15 to 16 months, despite a three-month public works delay. Given much of the infrastructure required for Phase 2 is complete, including road access and utility extensions, was already completed as part of the first phase, the company is confident the next phase will progress even more efficiently.Rather than starting with a new design team, new builder, and new site conditions, Grocapitus is hiring the same builder and many of the same subcontractors who completed the first phase. That continuity is increasingly important in a construction environment where many projects face delays, cost overruns, or difficulty obtaining reliable pricing.“Repetition matters in housing,” Bawa said. “When the same team builds a similar product in the same market, there is less friction. Everyone understands the site, the buildings, the city requirements, and the resident profile.”The combined community is also expected to create operational benefits. While Phase I alone did not justify certain on-site amenities and staffing, the addition of Phase 2 is expected to support a stronger operating platform, including shared community infrastructure and a better long-term resident experience.Housing affordability remains a national concern, particularly in fast-growing secondary markets where household formation and job growth can outpace the available supply of modern rental housing. Grocapitus’ strategic vision is to focus on standardized, repeatable townhome communities that can be delivered faster than traditional one-off developments, while still offering residents a neighborhood-style living environment.Equinox on Lincoln Phase 2 is currently in planning, with final design details expected to reflect the updated site plan being prepared after the city review process.About GrocapitusGrocapitus is a data-driven commercial real estate investment firm focused on multifamily and development opportunities across high-growth U.S. markets. Led by CEO and Founder Neal Bawa, the company combines market analytics, investor education, operational discipline, and hands-on asset strategy to help passive investors participate in professionally managed real estate opportunities. Grocapitus has reported more than $436 million in existing portfolio value, 1,300+ investors, 21 diversified projects, and 9 successful exits to date. Learn more at www.Grocapitus.com

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