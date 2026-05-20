World Parkinson Coalition® Announces WPC 2026 Award Recipients Honoring Global Impact in Parkinsons Research and Service

7th World Parkinson Congress

These award recipients represent the very best of the global Parkinson’s community through their dedication, innovation, leadership, and commitment to collaboration.” — Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition is proud to announce the recipients of the WPC 2026 Awards , recognizing individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on the global Parkinson’s community. Honorees will be recognized during the 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) , taking place May 24–27, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.First offered in 2016, the WPC Awards were created to celebrate outstanding contributions across the Parkinson’s community, including advances in science, clinical care, education, advocacy, and support services. In 2019, the awards program expanded to include two distinct honors reflecting the collaborative and multidisciplinary nature of Parkinson’s work worldwide.The WPC Robin A. Elliott Award for Outstanding Community Service recognizes individuals whose dedication, leadership, advocacy, and innovative work have improved the lives of people living with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners. Named in honor of Robin A. Elliott, former head of the Parkinson’s Foundation and a founding force behind the World Parkinson Coalition, the award celebrates leaders whose work embodies collaboration, compassion, and meaningful progress.The Distinguished Collaborative Research Award honors researchers and clinicians whose collaborative efforts have advanced understanding of Parkinson’s disease and improved treatment, care, and quality of life for those impacted by Parkinson’s.“As we gather for the 7th World Parkinson Congress, we are honored to recognize this exceptional group of individuals whose work continues to move the field forward,” said Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition. “These award recipients represent the very best of the global Parkinson’s community through their dedication, innovation, leadership, and commitment to collaboration.”2026 Robin A. Elliott Award for Outstanding Community Service Recipients• Davis Phinney (USA)• Claudia Martinez, MD (USA)• Rabbi Moshe Grushkin (USA)• Bernard Coley and Denise Coley (USA)2026 Distinguished Collaborative Research Award Recipients• M. Maral Mouradian, MD (USA)• Kevin McFarthing, PhD (United Kingdom)• Clyde Campbell (Australia)• Jane Alty, MD (Australia) and Michele Callisaya, PT, PhD (Australia)Award presentations will take place during WPC 2026 in Phoenix, where thousands of delegates from around the world will gather to share research, clinical advances, advocacy initiatives, and lived experiences related to Parkinson’s disease.About the World Parkinson Coalition® and WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives, and advocacy work related to Parkinson’s disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses bring together researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, people with Parkinson’s, and care partners to network, collaborate, and advance progress in Parkinson’s research, treatment, and care worldwide.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and an estimated 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disease in the world. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, and approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

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