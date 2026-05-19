SOUTH FLORIDA ADDICTION TREATMENT PROVIDER LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO HELP FAMILIES FIND TRUSTWORTHY RESOURCES ONLINE

Matthew Wilkof, Simple Path Recovery Operations Supervisor

Simple Path Recovery expands digital outreach after eleven years of local reputation built primarily through clinician and alumni referrals

My own recovery is why I'm in this work. The hardest part of getting better is asking for help. The least we can do is make sure what people find when they ask is honest.” — Matt Wilkof, Operations Supervisor

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Path Recovery, an established addiction treatment center serving the South Florida community for the past eleven years, today announced a new initiative designed to make it easier for individuals and families to find credible, locally rooted recovery resources online.The initiative responds to a problem that has quietly grown alongside the addiction crisis itself: the difficulty of finding trustworthy treatment information in an online environment crowded with referral mills, paid lead-generation schemes, and centers that prioritize marketing over care. For families in crisis, the search for help often becomes its own source of confusion and delay."We've spent years building relationships in the South Florida recovery community, mostly through word of mouth from clinicians, alumni, and the families who have come through our programs," said Matt Wilkof, Operations Supervisor of Simple Path Recovery. "But we kept hearing the same thing from people calling us for the first time. They couldn't tell the difference between a real treatment provider and an ad. We decided the best way to honor the trust we've built locally was to bring more of what we do into the open, where the people who need it can actually find us."The new initiative centers on a comprehensive redesign of the Simple Path Recovery website, with expanded educational content covering addiction treatment, specific substances and their effects, family resources, long-term recovery, and relapse prevention. The site has been built to function less like a marketing brochure and more like a resource center, with content reviewed by clinical staff and written to answer the questions families and individuals actually ask before reaching out for care.Simple Path Recovery has operated in Pompano Beach, Florida for eleven years and has historically grown through referral relationships rather than digital marketing. Matt Wilkof said the decision to expand online was driven by a recognition that families increasingly begin their search for treatment with a Google query, not a phone call to a doctor."If a family is searching for help at two in the morning, they shouldn't have to wade through misleading websites to find a center they can actually trust," Wilkof added. "We want to be one of the places they land. And we want them to walk away with real information whether they ever call us or not."The expanded online presence also includes an updated Google Business Profile and a commitment to publishing weekly clinical content on the most common questions families face during the treatment search process.About Simple Path RecoverySimple Path Recovery is an addiction treatment provider based in Pompano Beach, Florida, offering a full continuum of drug rehab and alcohol rehab programs for individuals struggling with substance use disorder. Services include 12 step programming, case management, life skills education, nutrition counseling and therapy. The center has served the South Florida community for eleven years. For more information, visit simplepathrecovery.com or call +1 (855) 467-3625.

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