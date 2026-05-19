Watford City Basin RV Resort Announces Major Investment After Acquiring Former Prairie View Property Amid Bakken Growth

We're not simply buying a property. We're making a long-term investment in the area and creating a place that people are proud to stay at and call home while they're here.” — Blake DeWitt

WATFORD CITY, ND, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As activity across North Dakota’s Bakken region continues driving demand for housing and accommodations, a newly acquired property in Watford City is beginning a new chapter with a long-term investment focused on serving workers, families, contractors, and travelers coming into western North Dakota.Following the acquisition and closing of Prairie View RV Park on March 11, 2026, the property has officially been renamed Watford City Basin RV Resort , reflecting both the park’s location within the Williston Basin and a broader vision for the future of the property under new ownership by Blake DeWitt.Now operating at Watford City Basin RV Resort, the resort is launching with improvements designed to modernize the guest experience while preserving the affordability and convenience that long-term residents and traveling workers rely on.Unlike many acquisitions that immediately lead to pricing changes, ownership stated that maintaining consistent pricing remains a priority while improvements are gradually introduced.Planned enhancements include:Rehabilitation and improvement of park grounds and common areasSimplified online reservations and easier digital check-in processesImproved after-hours arrival systems for guests arriving late after work shifts or long travel daysBetter communication and guest support systemsLong-term investments intended to improve comfort and operational efficiencyWatford City Basin RV Resort serves guests seeking workforce housing, long-term RV accommodations, extended-stay options, and flexible lodging solutions for individuals working throughout the Bakken and Williston Basin regions.DeWitt says the goal is to improve the guest experience without losing what guests already appreciated about the property."When we looked at the property, we saw a lot of potential," said Blake DeWitt, owner of Watford City Basin RV Resort. "We're not coming in trying to completely reinvent everything. We want to improve what was already there and make life easier for guests. Cleaner grounds, easier check-ins, better systems, and maintaining pricing consistency all matter. If someone pulls in after midnight after a long shift in the oilfield or after a long day on the road, we want them to have an easy and stress-free experience from the moment they arrive."The timing aligns with continued activity throughout western North Dakota. The Bakken region remains one of the country's most important domestic energy-producing areas, supporting employment across oilfield operations, construction, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and support services. As workforce activity continues throughout the region, housing and extended-stay accommodations remain a critical need.Watford City Basin RV Resort expects demand from:Oilfield workers and contractorsCDL drivers and transportation professionalsConstruction and infrastructure crewsTraveling nurses and healthcare workersTemporary workforce housing needsFamilies and long-term residents relocating to the areaDeWitt also emphasized a long-term commitment to the local community."We're excited to become part of Watford City and support the people and businesses that keep this community moving," DeWitt added. "We're not simply buying a property. We're making a long-term investment in the area and creating a place that people are proud to stay at and call home while they're here."Reservations are now available for daily, weekly, and monthly stays. Companies seeking workforce housing and long-term accommodations are encouraged to inquire regarding group and extended-stay options.For reservations and information, visit:Watford City Basin RV Resort

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