Enkrypt AI and Ascent Business Partners Form Strategic Partnership to Bring AI Governance to Regulated Enterprises, BPOs

Enkrypt AI x Ascent Business Partners

As AI adoption accelerates in contact centers and CX, the partnership enables regulated organizations to deploy AI fast without sacrificing compliance.

Regulated enterprises shouldn't have to choose between moving fast on AI and moving safely. This partnership eliminates that tradeoff — completely, and from day one.” — Nathan Trueblood, Chief Product Officer, Enkrypt AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enkrypt AI and Ascent Business Partners today announced a strategic partnership designed to give regulated enterprises and BPOs a clear, complete answer to the question that has slowed AI adoption in their industries: how do you deploy AI at the pace the business demands while meeting the governance standards your industry requires?

For too long, that question has not had a satisfying answer. Organizations have had to choose between moving fast and moving safely. Compliance reviews have stretched for months. AI projects that cleared every technical hurdle have stalled in governance cycles. The business value was visible, the use cases were proven — but the path to production remained unclear.

This partnership changes that.

**What Changes for Regulated Enterprises and BPOs**

The organizations Ascent Business Partners serves — across healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology — are not short on AI ambition. Their contact centers are ready for intelligent automation. Their customer experience teams have identified the use cases. Their leadership has made the investment decision.

What has held them back is not the technology. It is the confidence that when AI goes live in a regulated environment, it will behave within the boundaries that HIPAA, GLBA, PCI DSS, and emerging AI governance frameworks demand — and that when an auditor or regulator asks for evidence, it exists and is credible.

That confidence is what this partnership delivers.

Ascent Business Partners brings advisory independence and operational depth to help organizations identify the right AI use cases, select the right technology, and implement it in ways that reflect their specific environments. Their clients do not get steered toward a vendor. They get guided toward an outcome.

Enkrypt AI ensures that outcomes hold up under scrutiny. Its platform enforces enterprise policies and regulatory requirements in real time — sitting in the path of AI agents and chatbots as they operate, preventing violations before they reach customers or regulators rather than flagging them after damage is done. Compliance evidence is generated automatically, continuously, and mapped to the frameworks auditors are actually asking about.

The result is an AI deployment that compliance teams can approve, legal teams can defend, and regulators can audit — without months of manual preparation or the anxiety that comes with deploying systems that have not been properly governed.

**The Value Customers Experience**

When Ascent Business Partners and Enkrypt AI work with an enterprise customer together, the change is tangible and immediate:

AI projects that spent months in security and compliance review reach production in days. Compliance teams that once spent weeks assembling audit evidence have it generated automatically. Contact center and CX teams that were ready to deploy AI but waiting on governance approval get the green light — with the controls already in place. And organizations that had accepted policy violations as an unavoidable cost of AI deployment see those violations drop to near zero.

The metrics reflect this: customers achieve a 96–99% reduction in AI policy violations and move from six months to 7–14 days on time-to-production. But the deeper value is organizational. Teams stop treating AI governance as a barrier and start treating it as a foundation — something that enables faster, more confident deployment rather than slowing it down.

“For too long, regulated enterprises have been forced to choose between moving fast on AI and moving safely. This partnership removes that tradeoff. By combining Ascent’s advisory independence with EnkryptAI’s real‑time enforcement, we’re giving organizations a governance foundation that accelerates AI adoption instead of slowing it down.” — Kim Howell, Chief Operating Officer, Ascent Business Partners*

**The Regulatory Moment**

The governance expectations around enterprise AI are not easing. Regulators across healthcare and financial services are applying existing frameworks — HIPAA, GLBA, PCI DSS — with increasing rigor to AI systems that touch regulated data. NIST AI RMF has established a baseline for AI risk management that customers and their regulators are beginning to treat as a standard of care. The EU AI Act is reshaping compliance expectations for multinational enterprises globally.

Organizations that have built enforceable, auditable AI governance into their deployments today are not just managing current risk — they are positioning themselves to operate with confidence as the regulatory environment continues to evolve. That forward posture is one of the most tangible strategic advantages this partnership offers the enterprises and BPOs it serves.

**About Enkrypt AI**

Enkrypt AI is an enterprise AI security, compliance, and governance platform purpose-built to secure AI, agents, multimodal systems, and MCP. The company delivers ultra-low latency, policy-based guardrails that enforce security, safety, and compliance in real time—helping prevent risks such as prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, unsafe outputs, and non-compliant agent behavior across models and toolchains. Enkrypt AI’s red teaming engine provides comprehensive, policy-driven, multimodal attack simulation across models and agents, while its MCP Scan Hub and Secure MCP Gateway help protect MCP servers, tools, and agent toolchains end-to-end. Serving enterprises in regulated industries including finance, healthcare, insurance, and government, Enkrypt AI helps organizations ship fast, ship safe, and stay ahead. For more information, visit [www.enkryptai.com]

**About Ascent Business Partners**

Ascent Business Partners is a technology-agnostic AI advisory firm serving enterprises, private equity firms, and BPOs across healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology. The company specializes in AI-powered customer experience, contact center transformation, workforce management, and quality assurance — helping organizations cut through the complexity of AI and digital transformation to reach outcomes that are measurable, defensible, and built to last. Ascent Business Partners is distinguished by its vendor independence and by the operational depth its team brings to every client engagement.[www.ascentpartners.io]

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