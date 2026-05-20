Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has signed a new partnership agreement with online nonprofit Western Governors University.

Through our partnership with WGU, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. continues to honor its legacy as an organization founded by educators who believed in the transformative power of knowledge.” — International Grand Basileus Marica T. Harris

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigma Gamma Rho Signs Education Agreement with Western Governors University Provides opportunities for scholarships at accredited online universityIn the spirit of encouraging scholarship and providing opportunities for professional growth, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has signed a new partnership agreement with online nonprofit Western Governors University. As part of the agreement, active members of Sigma Gamma Rho can apply for the WGU Sigma Gamma Rho Scholarship and the WGU Service & Leadership Scholarship, both valued up to $5,000, disbursed in credit of $1,250 per term for up to four terms.WGU is institutionally accredited and offers more than 120 bachelor’s, master’s and professional certificate programs in business, K-12 teacher education, technology and health care. As of April 2026, WGU has more than 434,000 alumni across the country.Designed for working adults, WGU offers an asynchronous, competency-based model that allows students to log in and access coursework at a time convenient for them, and to accelerate at their own pace. Tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most degree programs, and students can take as many courses as they are comfortable with, with approval from their assigned program mentor. WGU offers rolling terms, so new students can begin taking classes the month after they are accepted.While the WGU Service & Leadership Scholarship is available to multiple Pan-Hellenic organizations, the exclusive WGU Sigma Gamma Rho Scholarship is available to all active members who are planning to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Applicants must provide a sorority membership ID and phone number. The application deadline is June 30, 2026. To apply, visit www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/partner/sigma-gamma-rho.html and http://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tution/scholarships/partner/divine-9.html “Through our partnership with Western Governors University, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. continues to honor its legacy as an organization founded by educators who believed in the transformative power of knowledge,” said Marica T. Harris, international grand basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho. “Together, we expand access, elevate opportunity, and empower learners to lead with purpose. This collaboration reflects our mission to enhance the quality of life within every community we serve—advancing scholarship, strengthening leadership, and creating pathways for lifelong success. When education meets service, we don’t just change individual lives—we uplift generations, embodying the true spirit of Greater Service, Greater Progress.”“Sigma Gamma Rho’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally, and education is one of the primary ways to do that,” said Ramah Malebranche, WGU’s senior regional manager, Southeast. “We are proud of their members who have already received WGU Sigma Gamma Rho Scholarships, and look forward to expanding that applicant pool even further.”Learn more about Sigma Gamma Rho, visit www.sgrho1922.org . For more information about WGU, visit www.wgu.edu About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, IncorporatedFounded on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. With more than 500 chapters across the U.S., Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and Tokyo, Sigma Gamma Rho remains a global force for positive change.Through signature programs, strategic partnerships, and affiliate groups like the Rhoer Club (for teenage girls) and Philo Affiliates (friends of the Sorority), Sigma Gamma Rho continues to fulfill its mission of uplifting communities and promoting education, leadership development, and service excellence. For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org About WGUWestern Governors University, the nation’s leading nonprofit, online university, is transforming higher education to be more student-centric, affordable, accessible to all, and relevant to the workforce. Established in 1997 by 19 visionary U.S. governors, WGU creates life-changing pathways to opportunity for those underserved by traditional institutions — working adults, historically underrepresented communities and a diverse, growing number of learners looking for a flexible, online model that better suits their life circumstances. WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to demonstrate mastery as they progress through programs at their own pace. Learn more at wgu.edu. Follow WGU on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.