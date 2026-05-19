Doc Hypnosis wins the BenchMark Award as Soul Echo Therapy earns the Momentum Top 3 Mental Health Clinic Award in North Mountain Village.

At Doc Hypnosis and Soul Echo Therapy, we help people work with the mind, body, and nervous system so change can feel possible again.” — Dr. William Deihl, Founder of Doc Hypnosis

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. William Deihl and Doc Hypnosis receive the BenchMark Award for Best Mental Health Clinic in North Mountain Village, while Dr. Jennifer Couldry and Soul Echo Therapy receive the Momentum Award as a Top 3 Mental Health Clinic.Dr. William Deihl, founder of Doc Hypnosis, has received the BenchMark Award for Best Mental Health Clinic in North Mountain Village, Phoenix, Arizona. In the same category, Dr. Jennifer Couldry, founder of Soul Echo Therapy, has received the Momentum Award, ranking in the Top 3 for Mental Health Clinic in North Mountain Village.Together, these recognitions highlight two Phoenix-based practices making a meaningful impact in one of Arizona’s growing hubs for mental health, hypnotherapy, clinical sound therapy, nervous system regulation, trauma-informed care, and integrative wellness.Located in North Mountain Village, Doc Hypnosis and Soul Echo Therapy serve clients throughout Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, North Phoenix, Central Phoenix, Peoria, Tempe, and surrounding Arizona communities. Their combined work brings together clinical hypnotherapy, clinical sound therapy, Integral Eye Movement Therapy, EMDR-informed support, subconscious change work, trauma-informed care, and nervous system regulation.The BenchMark Award adds to an already strong history of recognition for Doc Hypnosis. Dr. William Deihl and Doc Hypnosis have been recognized as the #1 Hypnotherapist for six years in a row and have earned top mental health recognition for the past two years, further positioning the practice as a leader in hypnotherapy, subconscious change work, and integrative mental health support in Arizona.“Receiving the BenchMark Award means a great deal because it reflects the trust people are placing in the work we do every day,” said Dr. William Deihl, founder of Doc Hypnosis. “At Doc Hypnosis, we do not treat people like numbers. Every client has a unique story, a unique nervous system, and a unique path toward change. Our job is to help people access the deeper patterns of the mind so they can create real movement in their lives.”North Mountain Village Is Becoming a Mental Health Hub in PhoenixNorth Mountain Village has become an important destination for people seeking mental health services in Phoenix, hypnotherapy in Phoenix AZ , clinical sound therapy in Arizona, anxiety help in Phoenix, trauma-informed care, and integrative wellness support. Its central location makes it accessible to clients throughout the Valley, including Glendale, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Tempe, and surrounding communities.As the need for mental health support continues to grow, many people are searching for care that feels personal, practical, grounded, and effective. They are not only looking for symptom management. They are looking for deeper support with the mind, body, subconscious patterns, emotional responses, stress, trauma, grief, sleep issues, and nervous system regulation.Doc Hypnosis helps clients work with the subconscious mind through clinical hypnotherapy and solution-focused change work. Soul Echo Therapy helps clients regulate the nervous system and reconnect with themselves through clinical sound therapy, hypnotherapy, and trauma-informed support. Together, they offer one of Arizona’s most distinctive award-recognized collaborations for mental health and wellness.Their services are especially relevant for people searching online for Best Mental Health Clinic North Mountain Village Phoenix, Doc Hypnosis Phoenix, Soul Echo Therapy Phoenix, hypnotherapy near me, hypnosis for anxiety Phoenix, clinical sound therapy Phoenix, nervous system regulation Phoenix, mental health clinic Phoenix AZ, integrative mental health Arizona, and trauma-informed hypnotherapy Phoenix.Doc Hypnosis Receives the BenchMark Award for Best Mental Health ClinicDoc Hypnosis, founded by Dr. William Deihl, has become one of the most recognized hypnotherapy practices in Arizona. The practice works with clients seeking help for anxiety, stress, smoking cessation, phobias, sleep issues, emotional blocks, self-confidence, performance, trauma-related patterns, grief, burnout, and subconscious resistance to change.The BenchMark Award for Best Mental Health Clinic in North Mountain Village recognizes Doc Hypnosis for its impact, visibility, and contribution to mental health and wellness in the Phoenix area.The name of the award also carries a deeper meaning for the practice. In many ways, Dr. William Deihl and Doc Hypnosis are setting the BenchMark for hypnotherapy by showing how clinical hypnosis, subconscious change work, nervous system awareness, and individualized care can come together to help people create meaningful change.“At the heart of this work is the belief that people are not broken,” Dr. Deihl said. “They may be carrying old fear, old habits, old grief, old stress, or old patterns, but those patterns can change. Hypnosis gives us a way to work directly with the subconscious mind, where many of those automatic responses are stored.”Doc Hypnosis is known for its personalized approach. Rather than placing every client into the same program or treatment package, Dr. Deihl believes each person should be understood as an individual before a plan is created. Clients are encouraged to begin with a conversation so the work can be matched to their specific goals, history, emotional patterns, and needs.This individualized, subconscious-focused approach is one reason Doc Hypnosis has become a trusted name for people looking for hypnotherapy in Phoenix, hypnosis for anxiety, hypnosis for smoking cessation, stress relief in Phoenix, clinical hypnosis near me, and subconscious change work in Arizona.Soul Echo Therapy Receives the Momentum Award as a Top 3 Mental Health ClinicSoul Echo Therapy, founded by Dr. Jennifer Couldry, received the Momentum Award, ranking in the Top 3 for Mental Health Clinic in North Mountain Village. This recognition reflects the growing impact of Dr. Couldry’s work with clinical sound therapy, hypnotherapy, nervous system regulation, emotional safety, and trauma-informed care.Dr. Couldry’s background as a classically trained vocalist, clinical sound therapist, hypnotherapist, and trauma-informed practitioner gives Soul Echo Therapy a unique voice in the Phoenix mental health and wellness community. Her work focuses on the relationship between sound, breath, vibration, resonance, emotional regulation, and the nervous system.“Many people come to us feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, disconnected, or stuck in survival mode,” said Dr. Jennifer Couldry, founder of Soul Echo Therapy. “Before real change can happen, the nervous system needs to feel safe enough to soften. Sound speaks to the body before words can reach you. When we combine that with deeper therapeutic support, people often begin to feel more grounded, more present, and more connected to themselves.”Soul Echo Therapy is not simply offering casual relaxation or a general sound bath experience. Its work with clinical sound therapy in Phoenix is designed to support nervous system regulation, emotional release, body-based awareness, and deeper healing. The goal is not only to help someone relax temporarily, but to help the body experience enough safety and regulation that change becomes more accessible.“When the nervous system is in a heightened stress state, change can feel almost impossible,” Dr. Couldry said. “The body is focused on protection, not transformation. Our work helps create the conditions where healing can begin to feel possible again.”A More Complete Approach to Mental Health and Wellness in ArizonaThe award recognition for both Doc Hypnosis and Soul Echo Therapy highlights a larger shift happening in mental health and wellness. More people are looking for care that does not separate the mind from the body. They want support that considers the subconscious mind, the nervous system, emotional patterns, trauma responses, stress, grief, and the body’s need for safety.By combining their efforts, Dr. Deihl and Dr. Couldry have created one of Arizona’s most distinctive integrative mental health and wellness collaborations.Their combined approach includes clinical hypnotherapy, clinical sound therapy, Integral Eye Movement Therapy, EMDR-informed support, nervous system regulation, trauma-informed care, and subconscious change work. This combination gives clients access to support that addresses more than thoughts alone. It also supports the body, emotional system, subconscious mind, and nervous system.For people struggling with anxiety, chronic stress, grief, insomnia, fear, self-sabotage, smoking, burnout, people-pleasing, emotional overwhelm, or relationship patterns, this kind of support can feel very different from traditional models. It helps clients explore not only the problem, but the deeper pattern behind the problem.A person may come in wanting help with smoking, but the deeper issue may be stress, identity, anxiety, grief, or the subconscious association between smoking and relief. Another person may seek help for insomnia, but underneath the sleep issue may be a nervous system that has learned to stay alert. Someone dealing with burnout may not need more motivation. They may need regulation, boundaries, subconscious change, and support for a system that has been running in survival mode for too long.Serving Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and the Greater Arizona CommunityBecause Doc Hypnosis and Soul Echo Therapy are located in North Mountain Village, they are well positioned to serve clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. People searching for mental health services in Phoenix, hypnotherapy in Glendale, clinical sound therapy near Scottsdale, anxiety help in Paradise Valley, nervous system regulation in Arizona, or integrative mental health clinic near me can find support through these two award-recognized practices.“People do not need to wait until they fall apart to get help,” said Dr. Deihl. “A lot of people are fine until they are not. They keep pushing, performing, pleasing, and carrying the weight until the mind and body finally say no more. The sooner people learn how to work with the subconscious mind and regulate the nervous system, the sooner they can begin creating a different life.”Dr. Couldry added, “We are wired for connection. Healing often begins when someone finally feels seen, heard, and supported. Whether we are using sound, hypnotherapy, or nervous system work, the foundation is always the same: creating a space where the person can come back to themselves.”Why This Recognition MattersThe BenchMark Award for Best Mental Health Clinic for Dr. William Deihl and Doc Hypnosis, along with the Momentum Award Top 3 Mental Health Clinic recognition for Dr. Jennifer Couldry and Soul Echo Therapy, reflects the growing need for innovative, integrative, and human-centered mental health support in Phoenix.Many Arizona residents are looking for care that respects the complexity of the mind and body. They want support that considers stress, trauma, subconscious beliefs, nervous system regulation, emotional safety, grief, identity, and behavior.Doc Hypnosis and Soul Echo Therapy bring these elements together through two distinct but complementary practices. Dr. Deihl’s work helps clients access the subconscious mind and change the deeper patterns that drive behavior. Dr. Couldry’s work helps clients reconnect with the body, regulate the nervous system, and experience healing through sound, resonance, and trauma-informed support.Together, their recognition helps position North Mountain Village in Phoenix as an important destination for mental health care, hypnotherapy, clinical sound therapy, nervous system regulation, and integrative wellness in Arizona.“For us, this is not just about an award,” said Dr. Deihl. “It is about responsibility. When people trust us with their anxiety, grief, trauma, habits, or fears, that is sacred work. The real honor is watching people realize they are capable of changing.”About Doc HypnosisDoc Hypnosis, founded by Dr. William Deihl, is a Phoenix-based hypnotherapy practice serving clients throughout Arizona and beyond. Located in North Mountain Village, Phoenix, Doc Hypnosis helps clients work with the subconscious mind to address anxiety, stress, smoking cessation, phobias, sleep issues, confidence, performance blocks, emotional patterns, and personal change.Doc Hypnosis is known for its personalized, solution-focused approach to clinical hypnotherapy and subconscious change work. The practice has been recognized as the #1 Hypnotherapist for six years in a row and has earned top mental health recognition for the past two years.Website: DocHypnosis.comAbout Soul Echo TherapySoul Echo Therapy, founded by Dr. Jennifer Couldry, is a Phoenix-based therapeutic practice integrating clinical sound therapy, hypnotherapy, nervous system regulation, and trauma-informed care. Located in North Mountain Village, Phoenix, Soul Echo Therapy helps clients reconnect with themselves through sound, frequency, emotional safety, and whole-person support.Soul Echo Therapy serves clients seeking support with stress, grief, emotional overwhelm, nervous system dysregulation, burnout, trauma-related patterns, and deeper personal healing.Website: SoulEchoTherapy.com

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