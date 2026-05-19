Food Safety Alert: Seasoning recalled due to Salmonella concerns

Blackstone Products is recalling certain Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products. This action follows California Dairies’ recall of dry milk powder, an ingredient used in the seasoning products. There are concerns that the dry milk powder is contaminated with Salmonella. The Blackstone Products seasoning was sold nationwide through Walmart stores and may have been distributed in Mesa County. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these products. Description of recalled products Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 Lot number 2025-43282 with a best if used by date of 07/02/2027 Lot number 2025-46172 with a best if used by date of 08/05/2027 Lot number 2026-54751 with a best if used by date of 08/12/2027

Check the FDA website to review the full list of products. What consumers should do Check pantries for the recalled products and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Contact a doctor right away if symptoms develop after consuming the recalled products. Salmonella description and risk Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and can last four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment.

Salmonella can lead to serious and sometimes deadly infections for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. MCPH role in food recalls There are systems in place to make sure the food people buy and eat is safe. When Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been made aware of a product being recalled that could have been distributed in Mesa County, MCPH shares the information so it reaches as many community members as possible.

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