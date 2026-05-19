Cal Dental USA Creates Unforgettable Presence at Southern California’s Largest Dental Healthcare Conference Weekend

Cal Dental USA at CDA 2026 — bringing together dentistry, business, sports, entertainment, and community impact through strategic partnerships, industry networking, and unforgettable moments throughout convention week.

Cal Dental USA helped bring culture, innovation, networking, and unforgettable energy to CDA 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Seeing people smile, connect, and experience something unforgettable throughout CDA 2026 reminded us how powerful culture and community can be within healthcare.” — James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA

ANAHEIM , CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For five unforgettable days, Cal Dental USA helped transform Southern California’s largest dental healthcare conference weekend into a larger-than-life experience where dentistry, sports, culture, innovation, and entertainment all came together under one roof.The week officially began on May 13th at the Dental Venture Summit before continuing into the California Dental Association ’s three-day convention held May 14–16 at the Anaheim Convention Center. With more than 20,000 attendees throughout the week, the atmosphere surrounding Cal Dental USA, First choice and Booth #2227 quickly became one of the most talked-about experiences of the entire event.Presented in collaboration with First Choice Practice Sales and CEO Eric Perry, Booth #2227 became a destination point throughout the convention weekend. From athlete appearances and executive networking to live interviews, media coverage, and nonstop content creation, the booth represented the evolving future of modern dentistry and branding.Day one featured former NBA veteran Craig “Rhino” Smith, whose appearance immediately brought excitement and nonstop interaction to the convention floor. Day two elevated the energy even further with NBA Champion Byron Scott , who drew one of the largest lines of the weekend as attendees gathered to take photos, receive autographs, and share conversations with the Lakers legend. Closing out the three-day run was Nike professional skateboarder Theotis Beasley, whose appearance blended culture, creativity, and authenticity into the healthcare space in a memorable way.Throughout the conference, Cal Dental USA Marketing Director Adrian McCoy and the CalDental TV media team worked nonstop interviewing brands, showcasing innovative products, and highlighting some of the companies helping shape the future of dentistry and healthcare technology.The Cal Dental USA team would like to extend a special thank you to Kelly Cimino, Marketing Manager of CDA Programs at the California Dental Association, along with the entire CDA team for creating such an incredible environment for innovation, collaboration, and networking.Additional appreciation goes to Ian Miller for the invitation and continued support throughout the week. The event created opportunities for meaningful conversations and new partnerships with leaders and innovators from multiple industries. The company also connected with Ben Fish, Dr. Quadri and his revolutionary Sport Shoe Smart Tech concept, Travis for hosting an incredible event and allowing the Cal Dental USA team to speak, and Majid from Viva Concepts.A special thank you is also extended to Jovan, CEO and Founder of Premium Shots, for helping create additional opportunities throughout the weekend and formally introducing the Cal Dental USA team to key members of CDA.For CEO James Jones, the weekend represented more than just another successful conference appearance — it symbolized the continued growth and momentum surrounding Cal Dental USA.“Seeing the reactions from attendees throughout the weekend was truly special,” said James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA. “Watching people smile, network, create memories, and experience something different reminded us why we do this. We’re grateful for every partnership, every conversation, and every opportunity created throughout the week. This was bigger than dentistry — this was culture, community, and innovation all coming together.”As the convention came to a close, one thing became very clear: Cal Dental USA continues redefining what modern dentistry can look and feel like by blending healthcare, innovation, entertainment, business, and culture into an experience people will never forget.

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