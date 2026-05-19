SGS Expands Global Bicycle, eMobility & Transit Packaging Testing Network with New Lab in Bentonville, Arkansas

SGS cuts the ribbon to formally open its new Bicycle, eMobility and Transit Packaging Testing Laboratory in Bentonville, Arkansas. From L-R Jay Suh, Benjamin Glenn, Derick Govender, Eric To and Joe Chen, all of SGS. An SGS technician at work inside SGS's new lab in Bentonville, Arkansas James Dorsey of SGS gets to work building a bike at SGS's charity bike build hosted by SGS in partnership with PeopleForBikes and Wish for Wheels

ISO/IEC 17025 & ISTA accredited facility enhances North American bicycle & e-bike testing

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has opened a new Bicycle, eMobility and Transit Packaging testing laboratory in Bentonville, Arkansas, expanding its global network and strengthening support for manufacturers serving North American and international markets.The new facility, located at 2310 SW 14th Street, officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event bringing together key stakeholders from across the cycling ecosystem. The new lab will focus on quality, development and safety testing to global regulatory standards for US bicycle and e-bike suppliers, assemblers and manufacturers.ISO/IEC 17025 and ISTA accredited, this facility provides testing services for bicycles, e-bikes, micromobility and packaging, helping brands meet evolving safety, performance and regulatory requirements. Strategically located in one of the fastest-growing cycling ecosystems in the United States, the Bentonville lab enables faster turnaround times and localized support for global clients.“With demand for e-bikes and micromobility solutions accelerating worldwide, manufacturers face increasing regulatory complexity,” said Jay Suh, Head of Connectivity & Products, North America, SGS. “This new facility allows us to deliver end-to-end testing solutions that help clients achieve compliance, improve product quality and accelerate time to market.”The laboratory supports a wide range of testing services for bicycles, e-bikes, components, safety equipment and transit packaging. These include mechanical durability and safety, aligned with US and international standards. Bentonville joins SGS’s network of bicycle testing laboratories established across Europe, China, Taiwan and Vietnam, and is equipped with the latest EFBEbicycle testing instrumentation (EFBE was acquired by SGS in August 2025). The lab will also serve as the central transit packaging testing facility (e.g. ISTA) for SGS in North America.SGS’s capabilities cover key requirements such as bicycle safety regulations, battery and electrical system testing, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).As part of the launch, SGS partnered with PeopleForBikes, the US bicycle industry’s trade association and a leading voice for growing ridership nationwide, and Wish for Wheels, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the well-being of children and communities, to build and donate 60 bicycles and helmets to youth in underserved communities. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to riding, strengthening communities and delivering lasting impact beyond the industry.Bentonville has rapidly emerged as a leading cycling destination in the United States, making it a natural choice for SGS’s latest investment. By integrating with SGS’s global network of laboratories, the Bentonville site enables manufacturers to streamline certification processes across multiple markets while maintaining consistent quality and compliance standards.“Bentonville is quickly establishing itself as a leading hub for cycling innovation in North America,” said Jose Maldonado, Chief Marketing Officer at PeopleForBikes. “SGS’s investment in advanced testing infrastructure strengthens the entire bike ecosystem – from product development and safety to speed to market. This is the kind of industry collaboration that moves the business of bikes forward and supports continued growth in cycling and e-mobility.”SGS’s commitment to cycling extends well beyond Bentonville. As the proud sponsor of the Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, SGS sees the qualities that drive performance at the elite level – precision under pressure, team coordination, and consistency and resilience – as the same principles that underpin its performance culture and shape how it delivers for clients every day. From the UCI WorldTour peloton to the testing floor in Bentonville, to a child riding away on their first bike, SGS's support for the sport is grounded in disciplined execution and trust when it matters most.Find out more about SGS’s bicycle and e-mobility testing services. Facility details• Location: 2310 SW 14th Street, Bentonville, Arkansas• Opening date: May 18, 2026• Accreditation: ISO/IEC 17025 and ISTATesting capabilities include:• Mechanical durability and environmental testing (incline impact, compression, drop, vibration)• Transit and packaging testing (ISTA)Standards and regulations supported include:• CPSC 16 CFR 1512 (bicycle safety)• ISO 4210 Bicycle Safety• EFBE Tri-TestOur new Bentonville lab will work in tandem with our Suwanee, Georgia lab to deliver a fully integrated testing solution supporting the entire bicycle ecosystem:• Battery and electrical safety testing for e-bikes• UL/CSA 60950-1, 62368-1 (chargers)• 47 CFR Part 15 (radio frequency devices)• Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing• UL 2849 (e-bike electrical systems)• UL 2271 (batteries)About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With more than 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and a portfolio of trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN SW).About PeopleForBikesPeopleForBikes is a national bicycle advocacy nonprofit and the U.S. bicycle industry’s trade association representing more than 340 bicycle industry supplier members and nearly 1.4 million individual supporters. Through its three areas of influence – infrastructure, policy, and participation – PeopleForBikes accelerates the construction of safe, fun, and connected places to bike, advances pro-bike and pro-bike-business legislation, and reduces barriers to welcome more people to the joys of riding a bike. Join us at peopleforbikes.org and donate to support our work.About Wish for WheelsWish for Wheels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2004 with a mission to provide every child with their own bike and helmet. Through its Bike Build & Give program, the organization partners with companies and communities across the United States to build and donate brand-new bikes to children at Title I schools. Since its founding, Wish for Wheels has delivered more than 100,000 bikes while creating hands-on volunteer experiences that connect teams directly with the children and communities they support. Learn more at wishforwheels.org

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