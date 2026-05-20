Coates Global Warns Greece Golden Visa Investors Against 'Residency-First, Value-Second' Property Sales Tactics

Coates Global warns Greece Golden Visa investors to assess legal eligibility and long-term value before committing to a real estate purchase.

Golden Visa eligibility should be treated as the starting point, not the investment decision.” — Tamer Ulay - CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coates Global has published a new investor guidance article warning Greece Golden Visa applicants not to select property based only on residence permit eligibility. The article , titled “Greece Golden Visa Property Search: How to Shortlist Areas Without Falling for ‘Residency-First, Value-Second’ Sales Tactics,” explains that Greece has become one of the most important remaining EU residence-by-investment programmes involving direct property purchase. Coates Global says this has created a busier and more competitive sales environment, where some properties are marketed primarily on the basis that they may qualify for a Golden Visa rather than on their underlying investment value. (coatesglobal.com)Greece’s Golden Visa property framework has changed significantly under Law 5100/2024. The current structure includes higher real estate thresholds of €800,000 in high-demand areas, including Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini and many larger islands, and €400,000 in other areas. Certain €250,000 options remain available, but only in narrower categories such as qualifying commercial-to-residential conversions or restoration of listed buildings. (coatesglobal.com)Coates Global says these threshold changes mean investors must be especially cautious when reviewing property listings.“Golden Visa eligibility should be treated as the starting point, not the investment decision,” said Coates Global. “A property may qualify for a residence permit, but that does not automatically mean it is well-priced, well-located, legally straightforward or suitable for the investor’s long-term objectives.”The firm says a “residency-first, value-second” sales pitch usually focuses heavily on the immigration outcome while placing less emphasis on the property’s condition, title history, local market depth, resale prospects, rental profile, infrastructure and suitability for family use.The Coates Global article also explains that the €250,000 route is narrower than many advertisements suggest. The article notes that a 2026 government circular clarified that qualifying conversions must have occurred after 5 April 2024, when Law 5100/2024 took effect, and that properties already residential on that date cannot simply be moved in and out of commercial status to qualify at the lower threshold. (coatesglobal.com)Another important issue is the short-term rental restriction. Coates Global notes that Greek law prohibits certain Golden Visa real estate from being used for short-term rentals in the sharing economy, such as Airbnb-style letting, or for sub-letting. Breach of the restriction may lead to permit revocation and a €50,000 administrative fine. (coatesglobal.com)The firm says this is a key point for investors because some properties may still be marketed with implied short-term rental income potential, even where the qualifying Golden Visa structure may not allow that use.“Investors should be careful where a sales pitch depends heavily on Airbnb-style income,” Coates Global added. “If the property is being purchased to support a Greece Golden Visa application, the rental strategy must be checked against the legal restrictions before any commitment is made.”Coates Global advises investors to build a property shortlist by starting with their own objectives rather than only with visa eligibility. For some investors, the priority may be capital preservation and eventual resale value. For others, it may be lifestyle use, access to schools and healthcare, long-term rental potential, or a future family base in Greece.The article recommends that investors consider infrastructure as well as scenery. Areas with strong transport links, year-round services, medical facilities, schools and stable local demand may be more suitable for long-term family or investment planning than locations that are attractive only during peak tourist months.The firm also stresses the importance of independent verification before making an offer. Investors should ensure that a Greek lawyer acting for them, not for the seller, confirms the correct threshold, title history, planning position, conversion documentation, size requirements and eligibility under the current Golden Visa rules.Coates Global says investors should also keep residence permit planning separate from tax residency planning. Holding a Greece Golden Visa does not automatically make an investor a Greek tax resident, but spending substantial time in Greece may create tax consequences that should be considered before purchase.The full Coates Global article is available here: https://coatesglobal.com/greece-golden-visa-property-search/

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