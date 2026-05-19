Search Services' Search AI Division Marks 24th AI Role Placement, Reflecting Surging National Demand for AI Talent

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Search Services' Search AI division completes its 24th AI placement, reflecting surging national demand for artificial intelligence talent.

We're seeing organizations move beyond hiring isolated AI engineers to building integrated teams across data, infrastructure, and business leadership.” — Praneet Franklin

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search Services, a leading professional recruiting and staffing firm headquartered in Houston, announced today that its dedicated Search AI division has completed its 24th artificial intelligence and AI-adjacent placement. The most recent hire — an AI Engineer placed with a large Houston-based supply company — marks a milestone that reflects the accelerating demand for AI talent playing out across industries nationwide.Since launching the practice, Search AI has placed professionals across a wide range of roles, including Head of Digital Transformation, Principal Data Engineer, Principal Data Scientist, Azure Data Architect, Data Governance and MDM Lead, and most recently, AI Engineer — reflecting the full breadth of today's AI-driven workforce."The biggest shift isn't just demand for AI talent — it's how companies define it. We're seeing organizations move beyond hiring isolated AI engineers to building integrated teams across data, infrastructure, and business leadership. Our clients are building teams and filling roles that didn't exist a few years ago, and they need a recruiting partner who truly understands the space. That's exactly what Search AI was built for." — Praneet Franklin, AI Practice Lead, Search ServicesUnlike generalist staffing firms, Search AI operates as a dedicated practice with recruiters who understand the technical and strategic dimensions of AI hiring — from hands-on engineering roles to senior leadership positions. While rooted in Houston, the division actively serves clients across the country, placing AI professionals in markets from coast to coast.Employers looking to build AI-ready teams or professionals seeking their next opportunity are encouraged to visit www.searchsvc.com/divisions/search-ai/ or explore the firm's AI Strategy Hub ________________________________________About Search ServicesFounded in 1999, Search Services is a Houston-based professional recruiting and staffing firm with four specialized divisions: Search Finance, Search Technology, Search Support, and Search AI. The firm serves employers across Texas and nationally, delivering talent in accounting and finance, information technology, artificial intelligence, and administrative and professional support. For more information, visit www.searchsvc.com

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