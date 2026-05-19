Anna Caballero Releases New Ad Highlighting Caballero’s Working Class Roots, Drawing Contrast with Wealthy Opponent

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, State Senator Anna Caballero launched a new 30-second statewide digital advertisement titled “One of Us,” drawing a sharp contrast between billionaire-funded candidates and Caballero’s lifelong commitment to working Californians. The ad highlights Caballero’s working-class background and her record fighting to lower costs, expand affordable housing, and protect California families struggling with rising expenses.Ad Transcript:“Billionaires buying elections. Wealthy candidates trying to silence our voices. Then there’s Anna Caballero. She’s one of us. Grew up working class. Worked hard to pay the bills like the rest of us. She knows what it’s like when costs go up, families get hurt. As mayor and senator, Anna lowered costs and made housing more affordable. Because Anna knows every dollar counts. Anna Caballero for Treasurer. One of us. Fighting for us.”Born into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.More about Caballero’s plans can be found on her web site at: https://www.annaforcalifornia.com/ Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.