Fisher College Website Ranked Among Top 5% in the Nation for Advertising Excellence

On the homepage of Fisher College's website.

Fisher College earned Gold honors for the design, functionality, messaging, and user experience of its website, Fisher.edu.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher College has been awarded Gold recognition by the Collegiate Advertising Awards (CAA) for its website, Fisher.edu, placing the institution among the top 5 percent in the nation for excellence in higher education advertising and communications.The CAA is one of the nation’s largest and most respected programs recognizing outstanding achievement in higher education marketing, communications, advertising, and digital promotion across the United States and Canada. This year’s competition received entries from a broad range of institutions, including community colleges, private colleges, public universities, and large university systems.Submissions were reviewed by a national panel of marketing and creative professionals and evaluated on a 100-point scoring system. Fisher College competed against institutions of similar size within designated categories and divisions.Fisher College earned Gold honors for the design, functionality, messaging, and user experience of its website, Fisher.edu. Judges evaluated entries based on creativity, layout and design, message effectiveness, production quality, functionality, and overall appeal.The award reflects Fisher College’s continued investment in creating a modern, student-centered digital experience that supports prospective students, current students, alumni, and families. The website serves as a key gateway to the College’s academic offerings, student life, admissions resources, and institutional storytelling while reinforcing Fisher’s commitment to accessibility, innovation, and engagement.Located in the heart of Boston, Fisher College is known for providing career-focused undergraduate, graduate, and online degree programs in a supportive and inclusive learning environment. Through its personalized approach to education, Fisher empowers students from diverse backgrounds to achieve academic and professional success.Representing all areas of communications, media, marketing, advertising, and promotion, the 2025 Collegiate Advertising Awards showcased some of the strongest and most innovative work in higher education marketing today.About Fisher CollegeFounded in 1903, Fisher College is a private not-for-profit institution in Boston’s Back Bay offering over 30 different Bachelor and Graduate-level programs, both on campus and online, to introduce its students to a larger world of possibilities, knowledge, and expectations. Fisher has been changing lives by providing students with the tools they need to compete successfully in today's challenging economy. The core offerings at Fisher reflect liberal arts, but the majors and graduate programs reflect an expertise in practical fields like management, accounting, fashion merchandising, criminal justice, biology, information technology, and cybersecurity, among more, including a cutting-edge esports industry program. Educational resources include small group classrooms and meeting with industry and business leaders through internships, guest lectures, and site visits in Boston, a city rich in both history and culture and a center of intellectual ferment, entrepreneurship, and scientific advancement. For more information, visit www.fisher.edu

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