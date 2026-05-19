DEQ announces $1.2M for flood resilience projects in Swannanoa and Rosman

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Flood Resiliency Blueprint, the state’s premier flood planning initiative, has awarded more than $1.2 million for two flood resilience projects in Swannanoa and Rosman.

The projects will create nearly 9 million gallons (or 27 acre-feet, the amount of water that would cover 27 acres at a depth of one foot) of flood water storage, restore 3,000 feet of tributary streams and three acres of wetlands, stabilize streambanks, and install natural stormwater infrastructure.

“Rebuilding more resiliently in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene continues to be an urgent priority,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “These projects will make downstream communities less vulnerable to damage during future floods.”

The Flood Resiliency Blueprint previously funded more than $8.8 million for 16 projects dedicated to long-term flood resilience in the French Broad River Basin. The two projects announced today are located in communities that have not yet received Blueprint funding, expanding the impact of the program across the French Broad River Basin. Overall, the Blueprint has now funded 84 projects in six river basins totaling more than $43 million, including the projects announced today.

In Swannanoa, the Flood Resiliency Blueprint is awarding $822,780 to RiverLink, a regional nonprofit, to lead a flood resilience project on a 4.45-acre parcel along the Swannanoa River that was severely damaged by Hurricane Helene. The project will slow flood waters and create 1.6 million gallons (five acre-feet) of flood storage to reduce flood risk along Old Highway 70 and in downstream areas. The project will use natural stormwater infrastructure like plants to capture and filter polluted runoff while stabilizing a small tributary stream of the Swannanoa River.

The project will also provide economic, recreational and educational benefits to Swannanoa, which experienced some of the most destructive flooding from Hurricane Helene. The project site was identified as an opportunity for restoration and increased community resilience during field investigations for the 2025 Middle Swannanoa River Damage Assessment.

In Rosman, the Flood Resiliency Blueprint is awarding $450,000 to Conserving Carolina, a nonprofit land trust, to lead a flood resilience project on 30 acres of former agricultural fields near the headwaters of the French Broad River. The project will slow flood waters, restore floodplains and create 7.1 million gallons (22 acre-feet) of floodplain storage along the French Broad River. This project will reduce flood risk and protect the downstream Rosman Community Park, wastewater treatment plant, and other infrastructure and properties. In addition, this project will restore 3,000 feet of tributary streams and three acres of wetlands, which will enhance water quality and ecosystem functions in the French Broad River. The site was identified as a high priority for floodplain and wetland restoration in the 2023 Upper French Broad River Basin Restoration Plan.

To reduce regional flood risk, these projects will construct “flood benches,” which slow and spread out flood waters. This approach reduces the volume and velocity of flood waters in the main river channel, thus decreasing the potential impacts of flood events.

“We’re excited to partner on these much-needed projects, which will complement ongoing recovery efforts, build resilience and help reduce the costs and disruptions caused by future floods,” said Flood Resiliency Blueprint Program Manager Stuart Brown.

As directed by the NC General Assembly, the Blueprint continues to invest the appropriated $96 million in community-identified priority flood mitigation projects across the Cape Fear, French Broad, Lumber, Neuse, Tar-Pamlico and White Oak river basins.