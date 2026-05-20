A-G Associates, MCON, and PsychArmor Launch Fall In: A National Pledge Movement for Actionable Military Support

Moving Beyond Thanks to Accountable Commitment

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with MCON , and PsychArmor A-G Associates ’ Military, Veteran & Family Center of Excellence (MVF COE)announced the official launch of Fall In - a first-of-its-kind national pledge movement calling on organizations across every sector to make concrete, accountable commitments to America’s service members, veterans, and military families.The name is not incidental. “Fall in” is among the most universal commands in military culture. Every branch issues it. Every service member and veteran has answered it. It means: stop deliberating, take your place in the formation, and commit. That is precisely what this movement is asking organizations to do. Fall In issues the call. The question every organization in America now has to answer is simple: will you fall in?The Formation Is BuildingThere is a moment before every mission when individuals become a unit. The command is given. People stop what they are doing, find their place, and commit - not to an idea, but to each other, to the formation, to the mission in front of them. That moment is called “fall in.” The Fall In Pledge is that moment for the organizations, institutions, and communities that surround the military community. The mission is clear. The framework is built. What the mission has been missing is the formation - organizations acting in parallel, each doing something meaningful, none fully aligned with the others. Members of the military community navigating between them, finding gaps where commitments should be. Fall In ends the parallel action and begins the coordinated commitment. Every organization that makes the Pledge joins a formation that is publicly recorded, nationally coordinated by the MVF COE, and accountable for what it pledged to deliver.Why Fall In, Why NowDespite decades of “thank you for your service,” the gap between public sentiment and real-world outcomes for veterans and military families remains vast. Veteran unemployment, military family financial stress, veteran mental health crises, and caregiver burnout continue to demand more than words. Awareness has never been the problem. Organized, committed, accountable action has.Fall In was built to close that gap. The Pledge framework creates a structured, trackable pathway for communities and organizations to demonstrate - not just declare - their commitment. Every pledge has teeth: defined benchmarks, named actions, and real accountability mechanisms anchored to five pillars of impact.“We built Fall In because the military and veteran community deserves more than appreciation - they deserve action backed by accountability. This initiative creates a unified platform for every organization that has ever said ‘I support our veterans’ to put that belief into practice. MCON exists to advance the people and organizations doing real work in this space, and Fall In is the formation those efforts have been waiting for”, said Waco Hoover, Co-Founder of MCONThe Five PillarsOrganizations that make the Fall In Pledge commit to specific actions across one or more of five pillars representing the domains where coordinated commitment produces real outcomes for the military community: The five pillars represent the domains where organized, committed action produces real outcomes for the military community. Economic Mobility addresses employment, career advancement, and entrepreneurship - falling in with members of the military community building careers that honor their service. Community & Belonging focuses on connection, support, and stability - falling in beside veterans who came home to silence. Education & Skill Development covers learning, credentials, and growth - falling in with military community members building the credentials their service already earned. Physical Health & Whole-Person Care spans health, wellness, and prevention - falling in for the whole person, not just the presenting problem. Behavioral Health Access & Innovation calls on organizations to fall in when the stakes are highest - advancing mental health access and support for those who need it most.“A-G Associates has spent years working alongside the military community to build programs and partnerships that create lasting impact. Fall In represents the kind of bold, coordinated action our community has needed for a long time. When organizations make a public pledge and are held to it, real change follows. We’re proud to stand behind this initiative and to help carry it forward,” Chris Gonzalez, President, A-G AssociatesHow the Pledge WorksOrganizations, institutions, and businesses can take the Fall In Pledge through a dedicated platform launching at MCON 2026. Pledge categories are tailored to different sectors - from small businesses and faith communities to Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies - and include defined benchmarks, named actions, and reporting mechanisms to ensure accountability. The program was designed to be approachable for any organization or individual with practical entry points for support. Pledge signatories will receive access to a curated resource library developed in partnership with PsychArmor, connection to local and national programming through MCON and A-G Associates, and public recognition through the Fall In community directory - the formation made visible.National Launch at MCON 2026Fall In will make its national launch stage debut at MCON 2026 (October 23–25, Las Vegas, World Market Center) - one of the nation’s premier convening spaces for the military, veteran, and defense community.The Pledge Wall at MCON will make the formation visible in real time - organizations publicly taking their place, each commitment adding to a growing national coalition. The message on the wall is direct: ‘The formation is building. Take your place.’For the Military Impact Summit audience - corporate leaders, VSO directors, government officials, and healthcare executives - the command language of Fall In carries an authority that most campaign names cannot match. This is not an invitation to consider options. It is a call this audience has answered before, in higher-stakes contexts than a conference room.“PsychArmor’s mission has always been to educate and connect those who serve the military community - and Fall In is a natural extension of that work. The pledge movement gives organizations a clear entry point and a defined responsibility. When communities know how to show up for veterans and their families, and are committed to doing so, the outcomes improve for everyone. Fall In creates the framework that transforms good intentions into genuine, sustained support,” Tina Atherall, CEO, PsychArmorABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONSAbout MCONMCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration. It's the only annual event celebrating what we love and miss about military culture. Our mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the well-being of those who served and their families. MCON brings together service members, veterans, military families, healthcare professionals, employers, advocates, and policymakers under one roof to advance the cause of those who serve and have served. Built on a mission of service, sacrifice, and culture, MCON creates programming that is both deeply personal and nationally significant - connecting individuals with resources, forging cross-sector partnerships, and catalyzing systemic change. MCON is more than an event platform; it is a movement. www.mcon.live About A-G Associates’ Military, Veteran and Family Center of ExcellenceA-G Associates’ Military, Veteran and Family Center of Excellence is a powerhouse cohort of strategists, researchers, clinicians, and change leaders dedicated to improving the wellbeing and long-term outcomes of service members, veterans, families, and caregivers. Deployed by Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Vet100-honoree A-G Associates, the MVF COE fuses innovation with lived experience and deep subject-matter expertise to move the needle across every chapter of the military journey - from transition and reintegration to early prevention and enduring quality of life.The MVF COE’s purpose is simple and bold: to strengthen the systems, organizations, and communities that stand behind the military-connected population so that service members, veterans, families, and caregivers can thrive. https://a-gassociates.com/ About PsychArmorPsychArmor is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming how our nation engages with and supports the military-connected community. Through evidence-based education and training, PsychArmor equips organizations, communities, and individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively serve service members, veterans, and their families. By partnering with leading subject matter experts and organizations across sectors, PsychArmor delivers accessible learning experiences that address critical issues including mental health, transition, caregiving, and workforce readiness—strengthening the systems of support surrounding the military-connected community. https://psycharmor.org/

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