NBCI Endorses Chanel A. Branch for Maryland House of Delegates, 45th District

Chanel Branch for MD House of Delegates, 45th Dist. Rev Anthony Evans, President National Black Church Initiative

We are pleased to endorse Chanel A. Branch. Her work on affordability, public safety, education, and opportunities for youth reflects a commitment to the residents of the 45th District.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities representing 27.7 million members, is endorsing Chanel A. Branch for Maryland House of Delegates, 45th District.Born and raised in East Baltimore, Branch has built a record of public service shaped by her experiences as a mother, grandmother, and longtime community advocate. Her work has focused on issues affecting families in the 45th District, including economic stability, public safety, workforce development, and youth opportunity.Branch has supported efforts to deliver property tax relief for working families, secure $8.6 million for violence prevention programs, expand workforce development opportunities, and strengthen police accountability and local oversight. Following the loss of her son to gun violence in 2017, she has also been an outspoken advocate for violence prevention and safer communities.“We are pleased to endorse Chanel A. Branch,” said Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI. “Her work on affordability, public safety, education, and opportunities for youth reflects a commitment to the residents of the 45th District. We believe her experience and leadership continue to benefit the community.”NBCI supports leaders whose work advances stronger families, safer communities, educational opportunity, and economic well-being. The organization believes Branch’s continued public service will help address the needs and concerns of residents in Maryland’s 45th District.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above.NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

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