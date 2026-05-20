Arila Chong, Talent Development Expert and Founder of LC Academy

LC Academy empowers leaders to bridge the promotion gap and maximize workplace influence through strategic talent development and practical AI integration.

AI will not replace you, but leaders who know how to leverage AI will replace you. AI should be positioned as a 24/7 professional assistant.” — Arila Chong, Founder of LC Academy

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COACH ARILA CHONG UNVEILS STRATEGY to BRIDGE CORPORATE TALENT MISALIGNMENT GAP—— Driving a win-win future for professionals and corporations through Strategic Talent Development and AI EmpowermentIn today’s rapidly shifting business environment, the corporate world is facing a severe “Talent Misalignment Gap.” Arila Chong, founder of LC Academy , observes a critical dual crisis: on one hand, countless ambitious professionals hit a career plateau, working tirelessly but lacking a precise promotion strategy. Because they do not understand the executive board's true evaluation mechanisms, their efforts become misaligned, trapping them in a frustrating cycle of unfulfilled potential. On the other hand, corporations are plagued by severe talent shortages—grappling with high turnover rates among high-potentials while struggling to recruit top-tier, high-value talent from the market. This lose-lose scenario of "stagnant career mobility" and "corporate talent gaps" has become a structural vulnerability that modern workplaces urgently need to repair.Decoding the Executive Checklist: Transforming Promotion from Luck to Strategy“A promotion should never be a blind gamble based on luck; it is a transparent alignment of value,” says Arila. Drawing from over 15 years of hands-on experience leading regional talent development for global powerhouses—including brands under the LVMH umbrella and Ralph Lauren — Arila has identified this exact market loophole. Having personally spearheaded the promotion reviews of thousands of employees, she understands the exact "invisible standards" executives look for when selecting future leaders.Arila believes that if working professionals can master the real dimensions of management’s evaluations and align their output with corporate growth demands, they can drastically accelerate their personal growth. Simultaneously, this helps companies build a resilient internal talent pipeline and reduce turnover. The core mission behind the founding of LC Academy is to empower individuals to operate with the mindset and presence of an executive—long before their formal title changes.Becoming the Ultimate Leader by Embracing AILooking ahead at the workplace evolution over the next five years, Arila puts forward a visionary perspective: “AI will not replace you, but leaders who know how to leverage AI will replace you.” She emphasizes that AI should not be viewed as a threat, but rather positioned as a "24/7 Professional Assistant." Within LC Academy's training framework, AI is the ultimate catalyst for unleashing high-value corporate influence:Precision in Professional Output: By leveraging AI to draft high-quality business reports and precision corporate communications, professionals can seamlessly overcome any language barrier.Redefining Talent Value: By delegating repetitive, operational tasks to AI, professionals can fully dedicate their energy to cross-functional collaboration, upward management, and strategic decision-making—the precise core competencies that companies are willing to pay a premium for.From "Unfulfilled Potential" to "Outstanding Leader": The Mission of LC AcademyThe High-Potential Professional™ growth system driven by LC Academy is specifically designed to mend this workplace divide. Arila states, “We do not teach abstract theories. We teach actionable execution and how to align directly with corporate executive expectations. My goal is to liberate more professionals from daily administrative friction, helping them be seen, be valued, and be respected through the right competencies and mindset.”Through strategic planning and practical AI integration, LC Academy is spearheading a career revolution, enabling every professional to take control of their career trajectory and become an indispensable, high-value asset to any organization.About Arila Chong and LC AcademyArila Chong is a renowned Talent Development Expert and Executive Coach with over 15 years of experience across top-tier international retail and hospitality brands, having trained over 5,000 corporate managers. She founded LC Academy to translate complex corporate decision-making logic into clear, individual development pathways, helping professionals cultivate long-term career asset value through coaching-style learning and practical, real-world skills.Media Contact: LC AcademyCompany Email: info@lcacademyhk.com

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