May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and with peak riding season underway along with rising fuel costs, more people are choosing motorcycles as an economical mode of transportation. As motorcycle traffic increases across Georgia roadways, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is encouraging both riders and drivers to prioritize safety.

“As we recognize Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the GMSP urges all motorists to remain alert and share the road responsibly with motorcycle riders,” said Angelique B. McClendon, DDS Commissioner. “Motorcycles are smaller and often more difficult to see, which is why drivers should take extra time to check blind spots, allow safe following distances, and stay focused behind the wheel. By working together and practicing patience and awareness, we can help prevent crashes and save lives on Georgia’s roads.”

To help keep Georgia roadways safe, GMSP offers the following safety reminders for riders and motorists:

Safety Tips for Riders

Be visible and ride defensively. Wear bright or light-colored protective gear and avoid lingering in vehicle blind spots. Always assume other drivers may not see you.

Wear proper protective gear. Choose a DOT-compliant helmet along with a riding jacket, pants, gloves, and sturdy over-the-ankle boots designed specifically for motorcycling.

Inspect your motorcycle before every ride. Check tires, controls, lights, fluids, and chassis components to help prevent mechanical issues while riding.

Get trained and continue learning. Both new and experienced riders benefit from ongoing motorcycle training. GMSP courses help riders develop foundational skills, advanced techniques, confidence, and a strong safety mindset.

“Motorcycling is an enjoyable and economical way to travel,” said Holly Hegyesi, GMSP Manager. “For both those considering riding for the first time and experienced riders, proper training and full protective gear are essential to developing safe riding habits and reducing risk on the road.”

Safety Tips for Drivers

Look twice for motorcycles. Motorcycles are smaller and less visible than other vehicles, especially in blind spots. Double-check before changing lanes or making turns.

Stay focused behind the wheel. Texting, phone calls, and social media distractions can wait. At 65 mph, a vehicle travels the length of a football field in less than four seconds.

Allow extra following distance. Motorcyclists may slow down by rolling off the throttle without activating brake lights. Maintain at least a three-second following distance.

Secure cargo and loose items. Debris falling from vehicles can create serious hazards for motorcyclists.

The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP), a division of the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS), oversees motorcycle rider education and promotes motorcycle safety awareness throughout the state of Georgia. For more information about motorcycle training and safety programs, visit Motorcycle Safety Program - Registration. For many Online Services including information about the Digital License & IDs, visit dds.georgia.gov.