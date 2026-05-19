Farm Supply Company Announces New Customer Service Enhancements

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Supply Company has launched several new service enhancements designed to improve the customer experience and promote greater convenience. These include online purchasing, expanded product offerings and lower everyday prices.

“Customer satisfaction has long been a core mission of Farm Supply”, noted Michael J. Mendes, CEO of Farm Supply Company. “For over 75 years, Farm Supply has been deeply rooted in this community, and our success has been based on the trust and confidence of our customers.”

The company recently introduced an online purchasing platform featuring an expanded product assortment. The new interactive website offers nearly 20,000 items available for in-store pickup during regular business hours, with additional products being added each week. Customers can access detailed product specifications online and view product availability at their local store.

Starting in July, Farm Supply will introduce a 24-hour pickup option. This new service will allow customers to retrieve purchases from a secure pickup location at a time that is most convenient for them. The service will initially launch at the San Luis Obispo store and is expected to expand to additional locations in the future.

“Our new 24-hour pickup service is designed to make shopping with Farm Supply more convenient and flexible for our customers,” added Mendes. “Customers will be able to order online and securely pick up their purchases whenever it best fits their schedule.”

In addition, Farm Supply has expanded key product offerings, particularly in the nursery and pet categories. Additional nursery space has been dedicated to increasing assortment, quality, and product availability. As a result of these enhancements and the new consumer marketing campaign, nursery sales have increased 47% in the first four months of 2026. As a result of the expanded pet food assortment, category sales are up 13% in the most recent period.

Farm Supply has also augmented the volume and variety of core traditional offerings such as the Chick Program. By increasing availability and variety, 2026 sales have tripled compared to last year.

The company continues to lower prices on key products and is offering more in-store promotions.

About Farm Supply Company

Established in 1950, Farm Supply Company is dedicated to serving the farm, home and ranch needs of California's Central Coast. With locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Buellton, Farm Supply offers a wide range of products, including irrigation, pet supplies, equine, livestock, and lawn & garden. For more information visit: FarmSupplyCompany.com

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