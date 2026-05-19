Rocksteady Promotions Launches Summer Leadership Acceleration Program to Support Philadelphia Market Expansion

Rocksteady Promotions opens applications for its Leadership Acceleration Program running June through August with training and advancement opportunities.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The three-month internship initiative combines leadership training, business operations experience, financial literacy education, and professional development opportunities for aspiring professionals.PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rocksteady Promotions announced the launch of its Summer Leadership Acceleration Program (L.A.P.), a summer internship initiative focused on preparing future leaders through hands-on business experience, mentorship, and structured professional development. Running from June 1 through August 31, the program was created to help support the company’s expansion efforts across the Philadelphia market while developing individuals interested in leadership, sales, marketing, and business operations.The summer internship program is designed for ambitious individuals seeking practical experience in fast-paced, team-driven business environments while gaining exposure to leadership development and long-term growth opportunities. The company stated that its goal is to prepare at least two expansion teams by the end of the summer as Rocksteady Promotions continues strengthening its presence throughout the region.“What we wanted to create was something bigger than a traditional internship experience,” said CEO Joy Gray. “The goal is to provide ambitious individuals with professional experience, intentional mentorship, and an opportunity to excel within a performance-driven environment. At a higher level, we wanted to create a safe and supportive space for people to step into the complex yet highly rewarding world of sales, leadership, and business development while making the experience fun, worthwhile, and impactful for everyone involved.”The Leadership Acceleration Program includes multiple areas of development intended to provide interns with both professional exposure and practical workplace experience. According to the company’s program, participants will receive sales and marketing training, leadership development, business operation training, financial literacy education, national networking opportunities, and business travel experiences throughout the summer internship.The internship was structured to combine daily operational involvement with long-term leadership preparation. The program was intentionally designed to move beyond observation-based internships by providing participants with active involvement in leadership and operational processes. National networking opportunities and business trips are also integrated into the internship framework.Rocksteady Promotions built measurable advancement opportunities directly into the Leadership Acceleration Program. Interns who progress into leadership roles throughout the summer may become eligible for promotion bonuses tied to leadership milestones and team development benchmarks. Advancement opportunities include:$500 bonuses upon promotion to Level 1 Leadership$500 bonuses upon promotion to Level 2 Leadership$250 development bonuses for helping promote a new Level 1 leader$500 development bonuses for helping promote a new Level 2 leaderThe company also noted that these bonuses are earned in addition to commissions, which average approximately $1,500.To qualify for advancement-related bonuses, participants must maintain consistent performance for at least two weeks following promotion, achieve a minimum of 90% attendance, and uphold the company’s professional standards throughout the duration of the internship.The launch of the Leadership Acceleration Program reflects a broader trend across sales, marketing, and business development industries, where companies continue investing in experiential learning initiatives and leadership pipeline development. Internship programs have increasingly evolved into structured professional development systems focused on professional mentorship, operational exposure, and workplace readiness.Across Pennsylvania and surrounding markets, businesses have continued placing greater emphasis on leadership training and workforce development initiatives designed to strengthen internal growth opportunities. Organizations are also expanding internship offerings to include practical business exposure, networking experiences, and financial education as companies respond to growing demand for career-focused learning opportunities among students and young professionals.Applications for the Summer Leadership Acceleration Program are currently open. The company confirmed that individuals who apply during the current enrollment period will still remain eligible for the program’s bonus opportunities throughout the internship term.As Rocksteady Promotions continues building toward future expansion across the Philadelphia market, the Leadership Acceleration Program represents more than a summer internship. The program aims to deliver a high-energy, rewarding summer experience for participants seeking to build confidence, strengthen professional skills, and accelerate their path toward future leadership opportunities.About Rocksteady PromotionsRocksteady Promotions is a Pennsylvania-based sales and marketing company focused on customer acquisition, leadership development, and business growth strategies. The company emphasizes mentorship, professional development, and team-oriented training while supporting long-term expansion initiatives throughout the Philadelphia market. For additional information about the Summer Leadership Acceleration Program, visit https://rocksteadypromotions.com/ Contact Information:Business: Rocksteady PromotionsEmail: hr@rocksteadypromotions.comWebsite: https://rocksteadypromotions.com/ Country: United States

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