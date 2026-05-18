IDNR awards biodiversity field trip grants to Illinois state parks, historic sites and museums

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation awarded more than $101,000 in Biodiversity Field Trip Grants to 108 schools across 34 Illinois counties.

The grants will allow nearly 7,000 students to visit state parks, museums, natural areas, and other natural resource sites to support classroom learning through hands-on experiences. Since the program began in 2001, it has provided more than $1.7 million in funding and helped over 146,000 students participate in educational field trips across Illinois.

These field trip grants are great for giving students opportunities to get outdoors. The next generation of kids deserve a chance to experience Illinois’ natural resources in person.

Teachers can apply online by Jan. 31 for the next round of field trip funding. For more information about the program, contact the IDNR Division of Education by emailing dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov or calling 217-524-4126.