Western National Parks Announces Newly Redesigned Publications Highlighting Hidden Gem National Park Sites

Western National Parks released three newly-redesigned publications that enhance visitor experiences at lesser-known national park sites.

This award is a testament to WNP’s commitment to creating high-quality, beautifully designed interpretive books that connect people to our parks.” — Kathryn Yahner, WNP Senior Publishing Manager

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western National Parks (WNP), official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service since 1938, announces the release of newly revised and redesigned publications for Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Chiricahua National Monument and Nicodemus National Historic Site. Expanded with updated content, new photography and deeper storytelling, these redesigned books shine a light on the lesser-heard stories preserved within some of the nation’s hidden gem national park sites just in time to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Produced by Western National Parks’ award-winning publishing division, the publications are created in close collaboration with the National Park Service, including historians, Tribal partners and subject matter experts to ensure accuracy, authenticity and meaningful interpretation. For decades, WNP publications have served as trusted resources that help visitors and readers connect more deeply to the landscapes, cultures and complex histories preserved in national parks.

The latest edition of the Chiricahua National Monument publication features expanded interpretation and new photography that captures the monument’s extraordinary rock formations, biodiversity, and cultural history. Known by the Chiricahua Apache as “the land of standing up rocks,” Chiricahua is also a place layered with stories—from Apache history to Civilian Conservation Corps craftsmanship—making it both a geological and cultural landscape of national significance. This edition was recognized as an Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) 2026 Silver Winner in the Regional category. The IBPA Book Award program is the oldest, most established, and recognized national honor in independent publishing.

“This award is a testament to WNP’s commitment to creating high-quality, beautifully designed interpretive books that connect people to our parks,” said Kathryn Yahner, WNP Senior Publishing Manager. “This publication carries on the organization’s nearly ninety-year legacy of creating National Park Service–approved publications that explore the history, heritage, landscapes and rich stories of these important places.”

The Nicodemus National Historic Site publication tells the powerful story of Nicodemus, Kansas—the oldest remaining western town established by formerly enslaved African Americans during the Reconstruction Period. Expanded storytelling and new imagery in this new edition help bring forward the voices, resilience and community vision that built and sustained Nicodemus, highlighting an essential but often underrepresented chapter of American history and a descendant community that is still living and thriving today.

Finally, "Canyon de Chelly National Monument: Driving the North and South Rims" is an essential interpretive travel companion to a landscape still held sacred to many Indigenous peoples today. Designed for use along the canyon’s rim drives, the guide provides stop-by-stop interpretation, cultural and historical context and insights into the living Navajo homeland within the monument. With expanded content and new imagery, the guide enhances the visitor experience while also serving as a lasting keepsake and reminder of a place of deep cultural and scenic importance.

Western National Parks’ publishing program is widely recognized for excellence in interpretive publishing and design, producing award-winning books that combine rigorous research, compelling writing and strong visual storytelling. Developed through WNP’s longtime partnership with the National Park Service, these publications provide highly credible and engaging information that helps visitors better understand and appreciate the parks they visit. Revenue from WNP publications directly supports national parks through educational programs, scientific research, visitor services and interpretation.

In addition to serving park visitors, many Western National Parks titles are available at wholesale pricing for booksellers and cultural institutions. Booksellers can learn more at wnp.org/what-we-do/wholesale-for-booksellers.

To explore Western National Parks’ full collection, visit store.wnpa.org/collections/published-by-wnpa/.

About Western National Parks

Western National Parks is a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, supporting education, interpretation, research, and visitor services at more than 70 national park sites across the West. Since 1938, WNP has worked to advance the understanding and preservation of national parks through retail, publishing, and philanthropy, ensuring that park stories continue to inform and inspire visitors for generations to come.

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