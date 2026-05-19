Sedron’s Varcor Facility at Curtis Creek Dairy Transforms 200M Gallons of Dairy Manure into Organic Fertilizers Annually

Sedron's Varcor facility at Curtis Creek Dairy

By capturing nutrients in real time before they can volatilize or run off, the Varcor system creates a win-win-win for agriculture, communities, and industry.” — Lucas Reid, Vice President of Development at Sedron

FAIR OAKS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedron’s $80 million Varcor® facility at Curtis Creek Dairy , operational as of April 2024, is converting 200 million gallons of digested dairy manure each year from the 20,000-cow operation into premium OMRI-listed organic fertilizers while achieving true zero-discharge sustainability.The 50,000-square-foot plant uses patented real-time separation technology to produce approximately 37,000 tons annually of dry, weed-free solid organic fertilizer rich in carbon, phosphorus, potassium, and micronutrients, plus a concentrated liquid organic ammonium nitrate fertilizer ideal for precision application. It also recovers clean, pathogen-free water that is reused on the farm for irrigation and livestock needs.“By capturing nutrients in real time before they can volatilize or run off, the Varcor system creates a win-win-win for agriculture, communities, and industry,” said Lucas Reid, Vice President of Development at Sedron. “It removes cost centers and environmental liabilities for farmers, eliminates odors and application risks for neighboring communities while supporting food security, and allows private industry to monetize nutrients at market prices.”Jason Ellsworth, PhD, Technical Director, Agronomy and Organics at Sedron, added: “Our novel organic ammonium nitrate fertilizer, recovered from dairy manure at the Varcor facility, delivers reliable, high-value nutrition that drives strong crop responses and enhances soil biology in organic systems. Through targeted agronomic research, on-farm trials, and technical guidance, we’re empowering growers to integrate these sustainable products into their nutrient management programs for better yields and long-term soil health.”Part of the Fair Oaks Farms family, Curtis Creek Dairy continues to lead Indiana agriculture in environmental stewardship. The Varcor system not only strengthens the farm’s sustainability profile but also creates high-skilled manufacturing jobs and demonstrates how innovative clean-tech solutions can support a more resilient and profitable dairy industry.As demand grows for locally produced, environmentally responsible fertilizers, Sedron’s Varcor facility at Curtis Creek Dairy stands as a proven model for nutrient recovery and circular agriculture.About Sedron:Sedron is a leading provider of circular waste management technologies for agricultural manure and municipal biosolids upcycling, deploying facilities across several North American regions. Since its founding in 2014, Sedron has pioneered innovative solutions, including the patented Varcorsystem, to transform waste into recovered water, organic fertilizer, and carbon-negative commodities. With strong engineering expertise, Sedron’s processes reduce nutrient pollution, lower operational expenses, and promote sustainability at a fraction of traditional costs. To learn more, visit sedron.com.

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