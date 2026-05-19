k-ID Launches Neimo MCP: From Weeks of Compliance Review to a First Draft in Minutes, Inside the Developer’s AI Toolkit

Neimo MCP

Regulatory expertise, researched and reviewed by human attorneys, is now available inside Claude, OpenAI's Codex, Manus, and other AI development tools.

This moves us closer to an age-adaptive internet where every team building for a global audience can do it well.” — Kieran Donovan, CEO and Co-Founder, k-ID

SINGAPORE, DELAWARE, SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- k-ID, the compliance infrastructure behind some of the world's largest games and consumer platforms, today launched Neimo MCP, making its real-time regulatory intelligence platform available directly inside the AI tools developers already use to build software. Available across any platform that supports the Model Context Protocol, including Claude, OpenAI's Codex, and Manus, Neimo MCP collapses what used to be a multi-month legal review cycle into a workflow that runs inside the developer's agent of choice, at the moment of their choosing.

The shape of work becomes significantly more efficient. A product manager building a new feature can ask Neimo, inside the AI tool already open on their screen, what changes are required under a law like the UK Online Safety Act, before writing a line of code. An AI tool can generate a privacy policy directly from the codebase, with Neimo providing the underlying regulatory research and citations. A producer planning a multi-market launch can have a Neimo-equipped agent produce a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction compliance brief directly from the codebase. Counsel's time is spent on the final review and sign-off rather than the upstream research and drafting cycles. Lawyers still own the final call. Neimo compresses what comes before it.

Human expertise behind the answer

What separates Neimo from a general-purpose legal AI is the source of the answer. Neimo does not generate legal research. It retrieves it from a knowledge base of practitioner-prepared research, continuously reviewed by k-ID's in-house attorneys and a network of leading privacy, online-safety, and child-protection legal experts. Neimo covers 200+ jurisdictions and 2,000+ regulatory sources covering online safety, AI governance, advertising, and data privacy. Every regulation in the database has been read, structured, analyzed and vetted by a real person.

"Shipping a compliant product has always meant the product team builds, the legal team reviews, the build gets refactored, and you do it again the next time you add a market. Putting Neimo inside the AI tools where the work actually happens brings that expertise upstream. The team gets the right answer the first time. Counsel gets a polished work product to sign off on. Studios that couldn't afford global compliance can ship anyway. Studios that could afford it can ship faster and cheaper. That moves us closer to an age-adaptive internet where every team building for a global audience can do it well."

— Kieran Donovan, CEO and Co-Founder, k-ID

Available across the MCP ecosystem from day one

Neimo MCP installs as a single connector and works across any agent that supports the open Model Context Protocol introduced by Anthropic, including Claude, OpenAI's Codex, and Manus, as well as additional MCP-compatible tools shipping in the coming months.

The same coverage AAA studios rely on through k-ID's enterprise platform is now in the hands of every product manager, designer, and developer who plugs Neimo into their AI tools.

A limited free trial of Neimo MCP is available at k-ID.com/Neimo-MCP. Neimo MCP will also be demonstrated live at GamesBeat Summit LA on May 19 during the keynote session Compliance While You Code: Agentic Workflows to Launch Global. Sample workflows include:

- "Review a privacy policy for our [country] launch against that country’s legal requirements and suggest changes."

- "Audit our codebase against the UK Online Safety Act, find the issues, propose the fixes."

- "Answer: How are other game studios handling Brazil's new loot-box rules?"

- "Build a 12-month global launch plan for our next title across our top 10 markets."

About Neimo

Neimo is k-ID's regulatory intelligence and compliance platform. It combines practitioner-prepared compliance research, structured workflows for product launches, vendor diligence, and incident response, and continuous monitoring across 200+ jurisdictions and 2,000+ regulatory sources covering online safety, AI governance, advertising, and data privacy. Learn more at k-id.com/neimo-mcp

About k-ID

k-ID is the compliance infrastructure for the age-adaptive internet. The company provides age assurance, regulatory intelligence, and compliance technology to gaming, social media, consumer AI, and other platforms with user-generated content, helping operators maintain compliance across more than 200 jurisdictions worldwide. k-ID's products include AgeKit and AgeKit+ (age classification and verification), AgeKey (reusable age credentials), CDK (market-specific compliance logic), and Neimo (regulatory intelligence). Learn more at k-id.com.

Media Contact: k-ID, Luc Delany, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer - press@k-id.com

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