Report: The Financial Profile of Senior Living Residents now available

Report available: The Financial Profile of Senior Living Residents from the American Seniors Housing Association and ProMatura American Seniors Housing Association

Released by the American Seniors Housing Association in collaboration with ProMatura

This report provides important context for understanding affordability, access and the economic realities shaping seniors housing demand.” — David Schless, President, CEO, American Seniors Housing Association

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Seniors Housing Association, in collaboration with ProMatura, is pleased to announce the availability of its latest report: The Financial Profile of Senior Living Residents. The study examines information and opinions shared by more than 1,000 private pay senior living residents across the United States who participated directly in the research study.

The 75-page report examines the financial characteristics, housing transitions, and experiences of residents living in rental independent living and assisted living communities. Understanding the financial resources of these residents is critical for operators, developers, and policymakers seeking to ensure that housing and care models remain both accessible and financially sustainable.

Key findings center on how senior living is typically financed; the role of social security, pensions, savings and accumulated assets; cost and affordability; perceived value for the money; lifestyle factors; and the likelihood of moving from the community they currently reside in.

“This report provides important context for understanding affordability, access and the economic realities shaping demand - insight that is critical for lenders/investors, developers, owners, operators, and policymakers working to ensure the long-term sustainability of seniors housing,” stated David Schless, President and CEO of ASHA.

According to Kristen Paris, Ph.D., Vice President Market Research at ProMatura, “Behind every occupancy trend or development forecast are real older adults making deeply personal financial decisions. This study helps the industry better understand the economic tradeoffs residents and families face when considering senior living, as well as the factors that shape long-term stability and satisfaction within these communities.”

The study benefitted greatly from the work of many people, including members of ASHA’s Financial Profile Task Force: Jerry Frumm, Senior Lifestyle; Rich Howell; Matt Meyers, Arrow Senior Living; Cindy Robinson, Capri Communities; and Erin Rose, Generations.

The report is free to ASHA members and digital copies are available to non-members for $275 from the ASHA Bookstore.

About ASHA

The American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is the premier national organization representing owners, operators, developers, and investors in the seniors housing industry. ASHA advocates on federal policy, produces industry-defining research, and provides thought leadership on independent living, assisted living, memory care, and life plan communities. Learn more at ashaliving.org.

About ProMatura Group

ProMatura Group is a leading research and advisory firm specializing in senior living and active adult communities, delivering data-driven insights to support informed decision-making across the industry. Learn more at promatura.com.

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