ESAI Raises $3 Million in Funding to Build the Identity Layer for College and Career

New capital accelerates ESAI's identity system as universities, employers, and young people navigate an AI-reshaped path from school to career

We back founders building durable companies for people solving problems they didn't create. Right now, that's young people stepping into a job market being reshaped overnight by AI.” — Aaron T. Walker, Founder and Managing Partner of Ruthless for Good Fund

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESAI , the company defining the category of Identity Intelligence™ for Gen Z, today announced it has reached $3 million in total funding. Ruthless For Good Fund, Halogen Ventures, Betaworks, and Empire State Development’s New York Ventures join investors including Mark Cuban, FullCircle, Precursor, The Pitch Fund, and NextWave NYC.The capital will expand ESAI's platform and deepen partnerships with universities, institutions, and employers nationwide.ESAI is building the system that helps students articulate who they are — and express it clearly across every high-stakes moment, from college admissions to scholarships, internships, and the first job. At the core is Brandi , a voice-first college and career coach that helps students adapt their personal narrative to each opportunity they pursue.The AI Layer for a Generation Facing a Reshaped Job MarketThe launch comes at a defining moment for Gen Z. As AI accelerates the automation of entry-level work, recent graduates and young professionals face a compounding set of pressures: shrinking on-ramps, hyper-competitive applicant pools, and a job market where standing out demands far more than a polished resume. The students who win will be the ones who can clearly articulate who they are, what they uniquely offer, and how it maps to where the world is headed.ESAI is the AI built for exactly that — translating identity into opportunity at every stage from first application to first job, so young people aren't competing against machines on machine terms."Students are more than metrics, but the system hasn't had a scalable way to understand that until now," said Julia Dixon, Founder and CEO of ESAI. "We're building the infrastructure for Identity Intelligence so every student shows up with clarity, confidence, and context in the moments that shape their future."A New Layer of Insight for Universities and EmployersESAI's platform is gaining traction among educators, institutions, and employers looking to understand human potential beyond grades, test scores, and keyword-matched resumes.By combining:•Narrative Intelligence (who a student is), and•Contextual Intelligence (what an opportunity values),ESAI enables a new kind of alignment — helping universities and employers identify students who are not just qualified, but deeply aligned with their programs, values, and culture.This comes at a pivotal moment for higher education and the labor market, as leaders navigate the rise of AI, shifting policies, growing applicant pools, and an urgent need for more equitable solutions.Momentum Across Education and Innovation EcosystemsThe funding follows a series of milestones for ESAI, including:•Founder Julia Dixon's appearance on Shark Tank , where her pitch put ESAI on the national stage and accelerated early growth•Dixon being named to Forbes 30 Under 30•Selection as a finalist in the ASU+GSV Cup 50, where ESAI pitched among the world's leading education startups in San Diego last month•Viral traction across social platforms, reaching over 50 million students through authentic, student-first storytellingESAI's growth reflects a broader shift: students are walking away from technology that prioritizes volume and speed over authenticity, and toward tools that help them understand and express who they really are.Investor Perspective"ESAI is equipping the next generation to compete on what's most uniquely human about them: their story, their context, their identity," said Aaron T. Walker, Founder and Managing Partner of Ruthless for Good Fund. "That's the kind of infrastructure that changes outcomes at scale, and exactly what we're built to back."Building the Identity Layer for a GenerationESAI's long-term vision extends far beyond college admissions, the category that sparked the company's initial growth following Dixon's Shark Tank appearance. ESAI is building a lifelong identity system that supports students from high school through early career, evolving with every new experience, skill, and goal.Each interaction strengthens the underlying dataset, creating an identity flywheel that sharpens understanding, gives meaning to identity signals, and improves student outcomes.With this new funding, ESAI will:•Expand its Identity Intelligence infrastructure•Scale partnerships with schools, districts, and employers•Continue developing Brandi, its Gen Z-native voice agent for identity discovery and opportunity matching

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