Troy and Moses Horne Launch Mental Toughness For Young Athletes to Build Confident, Resilient Kids in Competitive Sports

Father and son turn lessons from elite athletes and lived sports experience into practical mindset training for parents and young competitors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth sports has changed. Travel teams start at age six. Tournaments stretch across weekends. Social media follows kids onto the field. And underneath all of it, parents keep asking the same question: how do I help my child stay confident when the game gets hard?Mental Toughness For Young Athletes, the trademarked youth sports mindset brand created by father-son team Troy and Moses Horne, was built to answer that question. The platform gives families simple, practical mental training tools that young athletes can use the same day they learn them.The approach is rooted in a single belief: mental toughness is not a gene. It is a habit. And it can be built.“Even Kobe Bryant said it himself,” said Troy Horne, co-founder of Mental Toughness For Young Athletes. “He told me he was a shy, middle-class kid who was afraid of everything. He wasn’t born the Mamba. He decided to become him, one small improvement at a time. That is the message every young athlete needs to hear, and every parent needs the tools to reinforce.”Mental Toughness For Young Athletes is designed for two audiences at once: parents of competitive young athletes, and the athletes themselves, typically aged 8 to 18. Through a growing library of resources including the brand’s book, podcast, newsletter, and online courses, the Hornes deliver short, repeatable mindset exercises focused on confidence, focus, resilience, pressure management, and bouncing back from mistakes.What sets the brand apart is its refusal to sound clinical. There is no psychology jargon. No fear-based urgency telling parents their child will fall behind. Just the warm voice of a coach friend who has walked the youth sports journey from the sidelines and the locker room.“Your athlete does not need to be fearless,” Horne said. “They need simple tools to handle pressure better. And they need to know their parent is in their corner with them, not piling on more expectations.”The brand’s content speaks to the everyday struggles families recognize immediately. The kid who plays great in practice but freezes on game day. The athlete whose confidence drops after one bad outing. The teenager quietly thinking about quitting because the joy got squeezed out of the sport they once loved. For each of these moments, Mental Toughness For Young Athletes offers practical exercises, parent prompts, and routines that fit into the rhythm of a real family.Building the brand has been a personal mission as much as a professional one. The father-son origin story is not a marketing flourish. Moses Horne came up through competitive youth sports. Troy watched, learned, and started compiling what worked. Together, they put it all on paper, on the podcast, and into the hands of other families walking the same path.“This was never about making athletes tougher in some old-school way,” Horne said. “It is about helping kids feel capable. When a young athlete believes in themselves, that belief carries into everything they do, in sport and well beyond it.”Mental Toughness For Young Athletes continues to expand its content library and the community of parents and athletes building mental skills together. Additional courses and parent-focused resources are planned through the rest of 2026.About Mental Toughness For Young AthletesMental Toughness For Young Athletes is a youth sports mindset brand created by father-son team Troy and Moses Horne. The brand helps kids and teens build confidence, handle pressure, and develop resilience through simple, practical mental training. With a book, podcast, newsletter, and growing course library, Mental Toughness For Young Athletes serves as a trusted resource for families committed to supporting their athlete’s growth on the field and beyond.Learn more at mentaltoughnessforyoungathletes.com Media ContactTroy HorneMental Toughness For Young Athletesmentaltoughnessforyoungathletes.com

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