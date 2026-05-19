TOP FIBROID DOCTOR DONATES $100,000 TO THE FWH X LUPITA NYONG’O UTERINE FIBROID RESEARCH GRANT

John Lipman, MD, founder and medical director of the Atlanta Fibroid Center, made a $100,000 gift to the FWH X Lupita Nyong’o Uterine Fibroid Research Grant.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Lipman, MD, founder and medical director of the Atlanta Fibroid Center and founder and chairman of the Free From Fibroids Foundation, announced today that he has made a $100,000 donation to the Foundation for Women’s Health Lupita Nyong’o Uterine Fibroid Research Grant.

“I am honored to support the FWH x Lupita Nyong’o Uterine Fibroid Research Grant and help fund critical clinical research that could lead to important breakthroughs for women’s health,” Dr. Lipman said. “I share in the commitment to ensuring that women are presented with non-surgical options for fibroid care, and that they are aware of those options when making treatment decisions.”

Nyong’o, an Academy-Award winning actress and advocate, partnered with the Foundation for Women’s Health to launch Make Fibroids Count, a monthlong campaign in March aimed at a funding a research grant to accelerate the development of non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments for uterine fibroids.

“I am grateful to Dr. Lipman for his generous donation,” said Nyong’o.

Nyong’o was first diagnosed with fibroids at age 31 and was offered only two options: invasive surgery to remove them or live with the pain. She chose surgery and had a myomectomy in November 2014. Today, Nyong’o is facing the same battle and living with more than 50 fibroids.

“Though uterine fibroids affect approximately 26 million women in the United States alone, there is a significant gap in knowledge on non-invasive methods to treat them,” said Katy Brodsky Falco, Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Women’s Health. “However, with support from generous donors like Dr. Lipman we can start to close that gap by investing in the areas of women’s health that have been under-funded and under-researched for far too long.”

Dr. Lipman is one of the nation’s leading experts in uterine fibroids and specializes in uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a nonsurgical, outpatient procedure to treat uterine fibroids. As a board certified, fellowship trained interventional radiologist he has dedicated the past 30 years to helping women understand that fibroids can often be treated without surgery.

Uterine fibroid embolization is performed through a single, small nick in the skin and works by blocking the blood supply to fibroids, causing them to soften and shrink. The procedure preserves the uterus while relieving debilitating symptoms such as heavy bleeding and pelvic pain. Uterine fibroid embolization was endorsed in 2008 by the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG), yet remains relatively unknown.

“Through my work at the Atlanta Fibroid Center, I have helped over 10,000 women find relief from fibroids while preserving their uterus and completely avoiding any surgery,” Dr. Lipman said. “Yet despite 30 years of proven clinical success and safety, many women are still unaware this non-surgical option exists. I commend Lupita Nyong’o and the Foundation for Women’s Health for raising much needed awareness and promoting research for fibroids.”

About Atlanta Fibroid Center Founded in 2005, the Atlanta Fibroid Center is one of the nation’s leading centers dedicated exclusively to the non-surgical treatment of fibroids. The Center is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility designed specifically for women receiving fibroid care. Doctors treat patients from across the United States and around the world. The center was built around a simple idea: women deserve access to effective treatment options that do not require surgery. The Free From Fibroids Foundation is a 501c3 organization dedicated to eradicating the healthcare disparity that exists with the treatment of women that suffer with uterine fibroids.

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