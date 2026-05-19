Beauty ToxBar Opens in Tampa with GentleMax Pro Plus Laser Technology

Beauty ToxBar with the Gentlemax Pro Plus in Tampa, FL

New medical spa brings advanced laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation and aesthetic wellness services to South Tampa

The GentleMax Pro Plus gives us the technology to treat virtually any skin type, and our team makes sure every client leaves with a plan that is truly theirs.” — Maria Trim

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty ToxBar , a new medical spa specializing in cosmetic laser treatments and aesthetic wellness, opened on April 15 at 310 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Suite 240, in Tampa's Southtown Plaza. The practice launches with the GentleMax Pro Plus by Candela , a dual-wavelength laser system designed to treat a wide range of skin types and conditions with precision and minimal downtime.Beauty ToxBar enters the Tampa market with a full suite of services including laser hair removal for women and men, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation and dark spot correction, injectables, RF microneedling, body contouring, and a range of non-invasive aesthetic treatments. The GentleMax Pro Plus, which combines 755 nm Alexandrite and 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser wavelengths, serves as the clinical centerpiece of the practice, enabling the team to treat diverse skin tones safely and effectively across multiple concerns."We built Beauty ToxBar around one idea: that every person deserves access to medical-grade aesthetic care in an environment that feels welcoming and personal," said Maria Trim, owner of Beauty ToxBar. "The GentleMax Pro Plus gives us the technology to treat virtually any skin type, and our team makes sure every client leaves with a plan that is truly theirs."Beauty ToxBar accepts clients for laser hair removal, skin and cosmetic services, body contouring and wellness treatments by appointment. Consultations are available for new clients looking to explore treatment options. The practice is open to residents throughout the greater Tampa Bay area. For appointments or more information, visit beautytoxbar.com or call 813-360-2046.About Beauty ToxBarBeauty ToxBar is a medical spa and aesthetic wellness center located in Tampa, Fla., specializing in cosmetic laser treatments, skin rejuvenation and non-invasive body solutions. Powered by industry-leading devices including the GentleMax Pro Plus by Candela, Beauty ToxBar offers personalized treatment plans for all skin types across a full range of aesthetic and wellness services. The practice is located at 310 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Suite 240, Southtown Plaza, Tampa, FL. Visit beautytoxbar.com.

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