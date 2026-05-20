FOWPAL Visits Northern Ireland to Foster Conscience, Transparency, Integrity, and Peace

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, distinguished guests, and FOWPAL members pose for a group photo during the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, rings the Bell of World Peace and Love in Belfast, Northern Ireland, conveying blessings of peace and harmony. FOWPAL members perform the “Golden Peacock” dance at the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace, symbolizing peace, hope, and blessings.

FOWPAL Visits Belfast, Northern Ireland for the First Time on the Eve of the UN International Day of Living Together in Peace to Promote Cultural Exchange

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of the UN International Day of Living Together in Peace, the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) conducted its first-ever visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland. FOWPAL President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze led a delegation of more than 40 members to host the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace. Enriched by cultural performances and exchange activities, the summit provided a platform to share peacebuilding experiences and engage in dialogue with local leaders from various sectors.

The United Nations has designated May 16 each year as the International Day of Living Together in Peace, encouraging nations to resolve differences through dialogue and cooperation. For Northern Ireland, which endured decades of conflict during The Troubles, the values of peace and coexistence carry profound significance. Today, with the continuing escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war, conflicts in the Middle East, growing social polarization, and migration related challenges, the question of how to sustain mutual understanding and coexistence amid differences has once again become an urgent global priority.

On May 15, FOWPAL held the “World Leader Summit of Love and Peace” at DoubleTree by Hilton Belfast City Ten Square in Belfast. The event was co-organized by Dr. Patricia McDougall, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Patricia’s Professional Photos, and Rev. Dr. Devon Bannister, President of MAC/BAN Arts. Representatives from diverse sectors were invited to exchange experiences on promoting peace and reconciliation across different communities. The theme of the event was “Upholding Transparency and Integrity Through Conscience and Hope.”

During the event, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze invited all attendees to observe a minute of silent reflection and prayer for our suffering world, and for those who lost their lives as a result of war and conflict.

Dr. Hong rang the Bell of World Peace and Love, marking the first time its resonance had been heard in Northern Ireland, conveying blessings of peace and harmony to the local community and the world. In his remarks, Dr. Hong encouraged people to work together in cooperation, build consensus through the awakening of conscience, uphold transparency and integrity as guiding principles of governance, and allow love and peace to overcome hatred and division, thereby creating hope and a sustainable future for the world.

Paula Bradshaw, Member of the Legislative Assembly for South Belfast, also rang the Bell of World Peace and Love and called upon people “to remember our common humanity and to live in peace for the betterment of us all.”

Ian Parsley, Parliamentary Researcher, shared insights into Northern Ireland’s journey from conflict toward peace, emphasizing the role of hope and conscience in social transformation.

Abhinov Shyju, Policy Manager at Diverse Youth NI and Director Board Member of Belfast City of Sanctuary in Belfast, shared the philosophy of “lokah samastha sukhino bhavantu,” meaning “May all beings on Earth live together in peace,” and advocated replacing division with unity.

Prince Okorie, a Project Manager and Operations Head with expertise in project management, budgeting, scheduling, construction, and IT, who is of Nigerian heritage, emphasized that unity, human dignity, and integrity are key to overcoming conflict.

Noel Wilson, Lieutenant Commander, emphasized the importance of maintaining inner peace and awareness during times of global instability, and highlighted the Golden Rule: “Do not do unto others what you would not wish done to yourself.”

The distinguished guests also took part in a lighting ceremony, symbolizing the illumination of oneself and the world through conscience, transparency, and integrity.

The event also featured cultural performances, including a martial arts presentation conveying the ideal of ending conflict and fostering mutual respect; the “Golden Peacock” dance symbolizing harmony and hope; and an angelic dance performance. Through music and artistic expressions, they conveyed humanity’s shared aspiration for peace.

The FOWPAL delegation also visited sites including Belfast City Hall, Titanic Belfast, and Giant’s Causeway for cultural exchanges, witnessing the people of Northern Ireland’s commitment to cherishing peace and fostering inclusion and harmony.

To date, FOWPAL has visited 123 countries around the world, promoting peace and conscience through intercultural exchange. At present, 691 prominent figures from 159 countries have rung the Bell of World Peace and Love and made wishes for love and peace, working together toward a sustainable future for the world. Among them are 89 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, United Nations ambassadors and officials, and other visionary leaders.

Introduction to FOWPAL

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