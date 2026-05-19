LISC MA and Resonant Energy Launch 6th Phase of the STAR Campaign to Support Housing Organizations Going Solar

J.J. Carrol House is 2Life Communities’ first certified Passive House building, the largest multifamily Passive House building in Massachusetts

The STAR Program has supported 67 housing providers in exploring solar, leading to more than 14.2 MW of solar system commitments.

HLC is proud to support the STAR Program’s sixth cohort and help expand access to solar opportunities for state public housing communities across Massachusetts.” — Greg Abbe, Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LISC Massachusetts, Resonant Energy, and the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations (MACDC) are pleased to announce the participants in the sixth cohort of the Solar Technical Assistance Retrofit (STAR) Program. The STAR program, launched in 2021, provides owners of affordable housing properties in Massachusetts with technical and financial assistance to explore solar photovoltaic (PV) potential and break down existing barriers to adoption. To date, the program has helped 67 housing organizations analyze their solar feasibility, and this year, 21 organizations—including nonprofit community development organizations, public housing authorities, and private owner/developers — have joined the initiative.

Throughout the course of the program, the STAR team has analyzed 3,200+ sites for solar feasibility, leading to approximately 14.2 megawatts of solar deployment benefitting over 27,000 residents across the Commonwealth. These projects are projected to save housing owners over $54 million in the next 25 years—the typical lifespan of solar PV systems. Collectively, the STAR program has reduced emissions across Massachusetts equivalent to preserving 7,400 acres of forest.

"The Arlington Housing Authority is grateful to have been able to participate in the LISC STAR V Solar Program.” said Jack Nagle, Executive Director of the Arlington Housing Authority. “Not only did it provide us with the ability to understand the potential to add solar panels within our portfolio, the support and technical expertise provided by LISC and Resonant Energy resulted in the AHA being able to request and successfully receive funding from EOHLC that will allow us to move forward with three solar projects. Adding solar at these sites will help in our efforts to electrify our portfolio as well as consider Deep Energy Retrofits."

"HLC is proud to support the STAR Program’s sixth cohort and help expand access to solar opportunities for state public housing communities across Massachusetts,” said Greg Abbe, Senior Climate Programs Specialist at the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. “This work can help housing providers evaluate solar opportunities, reduce operating costs, and strengthen the long-term sustainability of public housing communities.”

“Despite recent federal headwinds against solar, the STAR team has never been more motivated to unlock the benefits of solar energy for our affordable housing partners,” said Isaac Baker, Co-CEO of Resonant Energy. “The combination of rising energy costs and robust state level incentives continues to make a strong case for solar deployment across Massachusetts, and we are in an all-out sprint to help developers lock in federal incentives still in place between now and July 4, 2026 to maximize installations at as many new and existing housing sites as possible.”

“LISC Massachusetts is thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Resonant Energy and MACDC on the STAR program,” said Gustavo Quiroga, Executive Director of LISC Massachusetts. “While key federal incentives are phasing out, I am incredibly proud of how our team has moved proactively to ensure that as many Massachusetts affordable housing partners as possible can still benefit from solar energy projects this year. It’s this focus and determination to help housing owners and developers plan for a sustainable and resilient energy future that has led the STAR program to achieve such meaningful energy cost savings for more than 27,000 residents in communities across the state.”

This year’s STAR program is made possible by generous funding from Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s (MassCEC) EmPower MA Program and the Jampart Charitable Trust.

“Programs like STAR show what’s possible when targeted technical assistance meets strong partnerships,” said Lisa Dobbs, Senior Program Manager at MassCEC. “By helping affordable housing providers move from early analysis to real projects, STAR is unlocking long-term energy cost savings and enabling more communities to take advantage of solar where it makes financial sense. Through EmPower Massachusetts, MassCEC is proud to support this work and help scale proven models that deliver real value to affordable housing owners and residents across the state.”

In the past years, the STAR program has primarily served private housing developers, public housing authorities, and begun working with property management companies serving this market. This year, Massachusetts’ Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) is joining the program as the first state agency to participate and facilitate solar technical assistance and projects for state public housing communities across the Commonwealth. This year’s technical analysis will focus on ensuring that participants can lock in solar tax credit incentives through safe-harboring mechanisms ahead of the federal July 4, 2026, deadline.

Phase VI Participants:

2Life Communities

Arx Urban

Attleboro Housing Authority

Beverly Housing Authority

Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation

Easton Housing Authority

Hebrew SeniorLife

Holbrook Housing Authority

Housing Assistance Corporation

Millis Housing Authority

NewVue Communities

Norton Housing Authority

Pittsfield Housing Authority

Planning Office for Urban Affairs

Seekonk Housing Authority

The Neighborhood Developers

VNA of Eastern Massachusetts

Waltham Housing Authority

Whitman Housing Authority

Wilbraham Housing Authority

Winthrop Housing Authority

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