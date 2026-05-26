Innovative, Life Changing TMS Therapy at Northeast Health Services' Boston Government Center Clinic

Northeast Health Services now offers NeuroStar TMS therapy in Boston, providing an innovative, non-drug treatment for depression.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is proud to announce the launch of NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy at its Boston Government Center clinic. This service is now available at 16 Northeast Health Services locations across Massachusetts.This expansion of care brings an innovative, FDA-cleared treatment option to individuals in the greater Boston community seeking effective relief from treatment-resistant depression, depression with anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).TMS therapy offers a safe, effective, and non-drug alternative for patients who have not achieved lasting relief through traditional antidepressants or therapy. NeuroStar TMS utilizes focused magnetic pulses, similar in strength to an MRI, to safely revitalize underactive areas of the brain responsible for regulating mood. By stimulating these targeted regions, the treatment can facilitate long-term remission from depression without the common systemic side effects associated with oral medications. Furthermore, most major insurance providers, including Medicare and Tricare, cover NeuroStar TMS nationwide.A real-world study reported that 62% of TMS patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle show complete remission and 83% experienced improvement in the severity of their depression.The launch of NeuroStar TMS in the Boston area is part of Northeast Health Services' dedication to a comprehensive and collaborative care model. By offering a full suite of mental health services, including therapy, medication management, and now advanced treatments like TMS, the clinical team can develop truly individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. This multidisciplinary approach ensures every person receives the most effective care possible.The Government Center clinic is now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Northeast Health Services at (413)-846-1848 or visit their website at https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.