Fernie & Co. Real Estate Team Noted Among Top Royal LePage Agents in Canada

Fernie & Co. Real Estate Team

Firm Provides Strategic High-Touch Service for Toronto's West End Market

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernie & Co. Real Estate Team , a real estate firm based in Toronto, Ontario, has been recognized for its consistent performance, ranking among the top 2% of all Royal LePage real estate agents across Canada. With nine years of experience, Fernie & Co. offers a comprehensive suite of real estate services, specializing in premium residential listings within Toronto's west end. The team emphasizes a full-service, high-touch approach designed to deliver results for both buyers and sellers in the dynamic Toronto market.The firm distinguishes itself through strategic selling, creative marketing, and expert advisory. Led by Justine and Sean, the team leverages deep local knowledge, combining an understanding of property values with practical insights into building, renovation, and associated costs. For sellers, Fernie & Co. provides an end-to-end service including meticulous pricing strategy, professional staging, pre-list inspections, and custom marketing campaigns with high-impact video and extensive digital exposure. Buyers receive sharp negotiation skills, nuanced market insight, and practical advice on property potential and long-term value.A core aspect of Fernie & Co.'s operation is its hands-on, strategy-driven execution. Clients work directly with Justine and Sean, ensuring personalized attention and consistency throughout the process. Each listing is managed as a full-scale launch, incorporating strong branding and targeted marketing efforts. This methodology, coupled with Sean's corporate marketing background and Justine's design expertise, allows Fernie & Co. to implement real-time pricing strategies and maintain proactive follow-up, contributing to their consistent performance within the highly competitive Royal LePage Canada network."Real estate isn’t just about transactions; it’s about a meticulously orchestrated process where every detail contributes to the overarching success," said Justine, Co-Founder of Fernie & Co. "Our commitment is to offer unparalleled client advocacy, innovative marketing, and a deep well of practical knowledge to transform the buying and selling experience into a seamless journey for our clients."Fernie & Co. guides clients through every step, from initial consultations and strategic pricing discussions to home preparations. The team coordinates with photographers and videographers to create compelling virtual campaigns and expertly manages the selling process, from handling other agents and coordinating appointments to gathering feedback and maintaining an "always on" presence. This dedication often results in securing additional offers and maximizing value for clients, with some experiences yielding 99% of the asking price achieved in under 48 hours.For more information about Fernie & Co.'s approach to Toronto real estate , visit their website or connect with the team via social media.

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