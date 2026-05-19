Garth Coates Solicitors Warns UK Skiller Workers to Review Skilled Worker Plans After Major Immigration Changes

Garth Coates Solicitors publishes a new immigration update explaining major Skilled Worker visa changes affecting UK employers and sponsor licence holders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garth Coates Solicitors has published a new immigration update explaining the latest changes to the UK Skilled Worker route and the impact they may have on UK employers, sponsor licence holders and overseas workers. The article , titled “Skilled Worker Visa Changes: What UK Employers and Sponsored Workers Need to Know”, highlights that the UK Home Office — the government department responsible for immigration, visas and sponsor licensing — has introduced significant reforms designed to reduce migration and tighten access to work routes.According to Garth Coates Solicitors, the changes are particularly important for businesses that rely on sponsored recruitment, for care sector employers, and for migrants already in the UK under the Skilled Worker route.One of the most important changes is the increase in the minimum skill threshold for many sponsored jobs. Roles that were previously eligible for sponsorship may no longer qualify unless they fall within a specific exception or transitional arrangement. Salary thresholds and going rates have also increased, meaning employers must now check proposed job roles even more carefully before assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship.The firm says these changes create practical risks for businesses that assume previous recruitment models will continue unchanged.“A role that qualified previously may not qualify under the current rules,” said Garth Coates Solicitors. “The Skilled Worker route remains open, but it is now more restrictive and more technical. Employers need to review job eligibility, salary levels and sponsor compliance before making recruitment decisions.”The care sector is expected to be one of the most affected areas. Garth Coates Solicitors explains that overseas entry clearance applications for care workers and senior care workers have been heavily restricted, while in-country transitional arrangements remain limited. This means many care providers may need to rethink their workforce planning and immigration strategy.The article also discusses the new Temporary Shortage List, which may offer limited access to sponsorship for some below-degree-level roles. However, the firm notes that these routes may come with restrictions, including possible limits on bringing dependants, which could make them less suitable for some workers and their families.For existing Skilled Worker visa holders, the position may be different. Garth Coates Solicitors notes that transitional arrangements may protect some workers already in the route, allowing them to extend, change employment or continue their path under certain conditions. However, the firm warns that transitional protection should never be assumed without checking the individual facts.The article stresses that sponsored workers should review not only their visa status, but also their future plans, including extensions, changes of employer and settlement strategy. Workers with spouses, partners or children should also consider the possible effect of the new rules on dependants.For employers, the changes mean it is no longer enough simply to identify a vacancy and issue sponsorship. Businesses should now check whether the job still qualifies, whether the correct occupation code is being used, whether the salary meets the updated threshold, and whether their internal sponsor systems remain compliant.Garth Coates Solicitors says these reforms do not mean UK employers can no longer recruit internationally. However, sponsorship must now be approached with more care, better planning and stronger compliance systems.About Garth Coates SolicitorsGarth Coates Solicitors is a London-based immigration law firm advising individuals, families, entrepreneurs, sponsor licence holders and UK businesses on immigration matters. The firm assists with Skilled Worker visas, sponsor licence applications, business immigration, family visas, settlement, appeals and complex immigration issues.

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