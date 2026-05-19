MIAMI BEACH FAVORITE REDHEAD BURGER FIRES UP THE GRILL IN LAS VEGAS TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING MAY 28

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First Las Vegas Outpost of Smash Burger Spot Is Now Serving at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Our proprietary blend makes our smash burgers crispy, juicy, and flavorful all at the same time, pairing perfectly with fries that we’re cutting in house and frying fresh to order” — Redhead Burger Owner (and Redhead) Sammy Mounayyer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a great day for burger lovers as Ocean Drive smash burger hotspot Redhead Burger grills up favorites at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on National Burger Day May 28! To celebrate, all redheads (including those in wigs) will receive a FREE tasty burger! Non-gingers also have a chance to win merch, milkshakes, and even free burgers for a year with hidden “red tickets” in orders throughout the day. Owned by two redheaded and burger-enthusiast brothers, the first West Coast location of Redhead Burger serves up perfectly portioned smash burgers, fresh cut fries, tater tots, milkshakes, and more.

“We are so excited to bring Redhead Burger to another classic tourist destination, Las Vegas! Our proprietary blend makes our smash burgers crispy, juicy, and flavorful all at the same time, pairing perfectly with fries that we’re cutting in house and frying fresh to order,” says Redhead Burger Owner (and Redhead) Sammy Mounayyer. “Las Vegas locals and tourists alike deserve a great burger, and we know that our hand-selected ingredients will be a hit as we join the Las Vegas Strip,” continued Christian Mounayyer.

The Food

Redhead Burger’s special blend of beef – a special blend created for flavor, texture, and juiciness under pressure – forms the base for its juicy smash burgers, including –

• Classic Burger – House blend patty, lettuce, tomatoes, Redhead sauce on a potato bun

• Double Cheeseburger – Double house blend patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Redhead sauce on a potato bun

• Redhead Burger – TRIPLE house blend with TRIPLE American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, Redhead sauce on a potato bun

• Redhot Burger – Double house blend patty, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and apple wood smoked bacon on a potato bun

• Hangover Burger – Double house blend patty, American cheese, fried egg, tater tots, apple wood smoked bacon, and Redhead signature sauce on a potato bun

Friends of burger lovers can enjoy a Crispy Chicken – Homemade crispy chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, Redhead sauce on a potato bun or a Mushroom Burger – Big portobello mushroom, battered and fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato, and Redhead Sauce on a potato bun.

Tasty sides include house-cut fresh fries and tater tots, both available in regular, Cajun spiced, or loaded.

Redhead Burger’s legendary shake selection includes classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, and inspired flavors like Dulce de Leche, Nutella, Oreo, and more. Seasonal selections are coming soon, in limited edition flavors.

Draft beer is on tap to enjoy with burgers and fries.

The Space

Tucked just steps from The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ replica Grand Canal, the 50-seat restaurant is designed for burger lovers and Instagramable moments. With leading colors of red and white, fans can enjoy inside seating, patio seating, or if they are lucky, a seat at the burger couch – a tribute to burger restaurants in days gone by.

Redhead Burger Las Vegas is open every day at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas from 11am-2am.

About Redhead Burger

Redhead Burger was founded in October 2019 by two brothers and their father with one simple mission: redefine fast food. What began in the heart of Miami South Beach’s Ocean Drive quickly grew into the city’s favorite burger spot, thanks to a commitment to premium ingredients and never frozen quality. Today, Redhead Burger is available on Ocean Drive and the Las Vegas Strip at Venetian Las Vegas. Follow Redhead Burger on Instagram or visit https://redheadburger.com/ for more information.

About Grand Canal Shoppes

Located inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the center boasts 160 specialty brands and world-class restaurants nestled around a charming and faithful reproduction of Venice's Grand Canal, complete with cobbled walkways, street-side cafes and live entertainment. Signature brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, and Tory Burch create an unparalleled retail environment that includes a star-studded line-up of restaurants headed by famous celebrity chefs: Wolfgang Puck's CUT, Emeril Lagasse's Delmonico Steakhouse, Buddy Valastro's Buddy V's and Carlo's Bakery, Lorena Garcia's CHICA, as well as Mercato della Pescheria, SUGARCANE, SUSHISAMBA, and Smith & Wollensky. The center is also home to ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by Spiegelworld. For more information, visit www.grandcanalshoppes.com.

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