All Dogs Unleashed Mountain View Expands Boat and Dock Training for Lake Travis Households Heading Into Summer Season

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Boat-recall, dock manners, and life-jacket conditioning move to the front of the program as marina activity ramps up across Hudson Bend and Lakeway.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Memorial Day on the calendar and the Hudson Bend peninsula already filling its slips, All Dogs Unleashed is expanding the share of its training programs that focus on a skill set most general obedience trainers never touch: how a dog should behave on a boat, on a dock, and in the chaotic space between the two.The Mountain View Avenue campus sits in ZIP code 78734, the heart of the Hudson Bend and Lakeway corridor on the south shore of Lake Travis. Hudson Bend is a roughly four-square-mile peninsula surrounded by water on three sides, anchored by marinas including Hudson Bend Marina, Paradise Cove Marina, and Emerald Pointe. A large share of the dogs that come through the facility live in households where the family boat is used most weekends from May through October, and where the dock is effectively an extension of the backyard."A dog on a boat is being asked to hold a stay on a moving platform with engine noise, wake slap, and other boats passing within feet. A dog on a dock has to wait while gear is loaded, ignore wildlife at the waterline, and not leap in when a swimmer hits the water. That is real work, and we train for it specifically," said Travis Ward, Head Trainer at All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX The expanded curriculum builds on the two-week Board and Train program already offered at the facility. After core obedience is established in highly distracting environments, advanced sessions add layered work that mirrors actual boat-day conditions, including duration place command on uneven surfaces, recall under engine noise, controlled waits at gangways, and conditioning to a properly fitted canine life jacket. Trainers focus heavily on the moment most owners get wrong: the dog's exit from the boat back onto the dock, which is where most accidental swims and minor injuries occur.The training also dovetails with documented Lake Travis safety realities. The Lower Colorado River Authority has urged owners since at least 2021 to keep dogs clear of floating algae mats, rinse fur with clean water after any swim, and provide a clean drinking source so dogs do not lap water directly from the lake. Hudson Bend itself was the area flagged in early 2021 reports of canine illness tied to cyanotoxin exposure near Travis Landing. A reliable recall and a hard "leave it" are the two commands that determine whether a dog hesitates at the wrong moment or follows its nose into something dangerous.Demand has run highest among medium and large breeds that come with the territory: Labs, Goldens, and active mixed breeds that already love the water but lack the impulse control to stay safe around it. The facility's free pet pickup and delivery service is offered across the Lake Travis area, including Lakeway, Hudson Bend, Bee Cave, and surrounding subdivisions, and every program comes with unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog. All Dogs Unleashed reports steady inquiries from households heading into the busiest stretch of the boating calendar.All Dogs Unleashed is a dog training, boarding, and grooming facility serving the Lake Travis area from its main training and boarding campus at 3704 Mountain View Avenue in Austin. The team offers Board and Train, In-Home Training, daycare, boarding, and grooming, with programs designed around the real-world environments Hudson Bend and Lakeway dogs actually navigate, from marinas and docks to multi-level lakefront homes. More information about programs and the facility is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734, United StatesPhone: (512) 253-8819Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

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