FitnessGram by GreenLight Fitness and QuaverEd Health and PE Announce Partnership to Support Whole-Child Development

FitnessGram FitnessGram & QuaverEd

Together, these organizations aim to improve student health, confidence, and long-term wellness outcomes while simplifying workflows for educators.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing together engaging learning and data-driven insights to empower educators and students nationwide. FitnessGram by GreenLight Credentials and QuaverEd ’s Health and Physical Education division are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to elevate student well-being and support whole-child development. This collaboration brings together QuaverEd’s mission-driven, engaging curriculum with FitnessGram’s gold-standard fitness assessment tools to create a more impactful and connected experience for educators and students.Advancing Whole-Child Development Through Purposeful PEFitnessGram and QuaverEd bring together engaging, student-centered instruction with trusted, data-driven fitness insights. This powerful combination helps educators turn assessment into action, supporting students’ physical health, building confidence, and fostering lifelong wellness habits. Together, the partnership aims to equip educators with meaningful resources that enhance both physical education and overall student success.Access more resources than ever to help Teachers with the "what now?"For example, do you ever feel like, after running FitnessGram reports and seeing the results, what do you do now? How do you take those results and put them into actionable change? QuaverEd has created units specifically for that - they outline each component of fitness, assessment, and how to have interactive instruction and actions to see results.FitnessGram and Quaver Ed are raising the mission higher through collaboration! In fact, you are welcome to join us in Houston on June 10th for the 2026 QuaverCon! FitnessGram will be in attendance and co-present with the QuaverEd team.“At a time when student health, engagement, and long-term outcomes are more important than ever, this partnership represents a significant step forward,” says Breanna Palmeiro, VP of Operations for FitnessGram by GreenLight Fitness. “By aligning high-quality instructional content with actionable fitness data, we’re giving educators the tools they need to make a real impact.”These tools include:● Integration into 4th and 5th-grade lessons● Direct access to the FitnessGram platform or quicker registrationThese enhancements simplify workflows for teachers while providing deeper insights into student progress, helping schools foster healthier student outcomes. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering educators and supporting students’ physical, emotional, and academic growth. By bringing these resources together, QuaverEd and GreenLight Fitness are helping schools create meaningful, lasting impact in their communities.Educators and administrators are encouraged to explore the new features and see how this collaboration can bring their physical education programs to life. QuaverEd - Seriously Fun Education.About QuaverEdQuaverEd provides innovative, standards-aligned curriculum and digital resources designed to engage students and support educators across music, health, and physical education.About FitnessGram by GreenLight CredentialsFitnessGram is the leading youth fitness assessment program, delivering research-based tools and data insights that help educators track and improve student health outcomes.Media Contact:Breanna PalmeiroVP of Operations, GreenLight FitnessFitnessGram@greenlightfitness.net

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